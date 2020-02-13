Take the pledge to vote

Fur’real? Internet is Going Gaga Over this Adorable Chihuahua With Human-like Eyebrow

The pooch born in Bangkok, Thailand, has one brown-coloured eye, while the other eye is blue. He also has a personal Instagram account now.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Fur’real? Internet is Going Gaga Over this Adorable Chihuahua With Human-like Eyebrow
Image credits: luckiry / Instagram.

A mixed-breed Chihuahua is garnering a lot of buzz due to its raised eyebrow. The two-year-old Lucky has a prominent, jet-black eyebrow over his right eye.

This gives him the look of a movie villain, claims owner Natnicha Namakprasert, The Daily Mail reported.

The 29-year-old admitted that the first time she saw Lucky, she thought his eyebrow and blue eye were unique. His features drove her “crazy”, so she went ahead and adopted him.

The pooch born in Bangkok, Thailand, has one brown-coloured eye, while the other eye is blue. He also has a personal Instagram account now. With 118 posts, LuckiRy has garnered nearly 700 followers.

View this post on Instagram

พูดอะไรอีกล่ะ 😆

A post shared by LuckiRy (@luckiry) on

Natnicha said that most people say “funny things” about Lucky’s appearance.

She added that some say he was “rushing to be born”, so he could not draw the other “eyebrow in time”; while others say that he should be a Disney cartoon villain.

The report added that when the pooch was first taken in by an adoption company in August last year, a worker at the centre posted his picture online that went viral owing to his rare features.

One of his pictures has even received more than 11,000 likes and over 600 comments. Many comments compared Lucky’s eyebrow to a James Bond villain.

Other chunks of the comments drooled over the dog’s cuteness.

