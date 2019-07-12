Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Furry'cious Pooch Saves Neighbour’s Home from Hungry Bear

This is not the first time that a dog has jumped in heroically to save someone they love.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Dogs are not called man's best friend for nothing. Proving once again that pet pooches will go to any length to save its owner or others they love, a dog from New Jersey is now being praised online for its bravery after scaring off a bear in its neighbour's backyard.

According to ABC news, the entire incident happened on Tuesday in the town of Hewitt, some 72 kilometres northwest from New York City.

Mark Stinziano posted home security video on Facebook that showed the face-off between the black bear and his neighbour's dog Riley.

In the video, the bear can be seen tearing down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley comes charging in from next door to scare off the bear.

The dog can be seen charging straight at the bear without fear and scaring it off.

Riley's owner, Alan Tlusty, told ABC New York station WABC that it was just usual business for Riley.

Stinziano had written on Facebook, "My neighbour’s dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe!This was tonight in my backyard....Riley-1 Bear-0."

This is not the first time that a dog has jumped in heroically to save someone they love.

Back in 2018, pet pooch Todd, while on a walk with his owner Paula Godwin, saw a rattlesnake on their path and quickly jumped between his owner and the snake to protect her. While he was bit in the process, thankfully he survived.

More recently, according to ABC News, a dog that neighbors initially thought was being a "bad girl" is now being hailed a hero after first responders discovered a gas leak in the basement of her home.

The pup, named Sadie, escaped her home to bark incessantly on the streets. 911 dispatchers who came to catch the dog noticed a gas smell coming from an open basement window in her house, and on closer inspection determined there was a gas leak in the basement.

