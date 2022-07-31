CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Future is Here': Is Someone Somewhere Giving Birth to George Jetson Today?

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 16:00 IST

Could George Jetson from 'The Jetsons' really be born today?

Remember George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons? If an online fan is to be believed, someone somewhere is giving birth to him anytime today, July 31, 2022. A fan who goes by Brendan Kergin shared the info on Twitter with a chart, writing, “I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson.” The chart also holds the names of his wife Jane, son Elroy, daughter Judy and grandfather Montague Jetson.

As per an article on AV Club, things have gotten serious enough that Wikipedia locked down edits on George Jetson’s page because of the “birthday truthers”. In reality, it is nearly impossible to establish if today’s really the birthday of George Jetson, depending on what you assume the show’s timeline to be. The show canonically does nothing to specify that.

As per AV Club, the potential canonical evidence could suggest that George was shown to be 40 years old in 2062, which makes this birthdate possible. On the other hand, the show could also have been operating on a shifting timescale, where any event happening is always 60 years from now, no matter when “now” is.

Well, flying cars certainly don’t seem all that whack, now that we have the world’s richest man Elon Musk wanting to transport all of humanity to Mars every other week.

