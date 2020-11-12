Future is Here: Photovoltaic Panels are the New Canvases for Solar Panel Artists
'Solstice Series #01' (2020) by Alexandre Farto, aka Vhils, part of the 'Solar Art Panel' program. Image Courtesy of Underdogs gallery (Instagram).
Could photovoltaic panels become a new medium for visual artists? An initiative called 'Solar Art Panel' invited international artists to paint works on solar panels in the aim of raising funds for the Little Sun Foundation.
- AFP
- Last Updated: November 12, 2020, 14:01 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Since its creation back in 2016 by renowned Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, this charity provides solar energy lamps to thousands of pupils and teachers living in Rwanda. To support Little Sun Foundation, a Lisbon gallery called Underdogs asked several artists to create works on photovoltaic panels to create the "Solar Art Panel" series. Acclaimed artists such as Bordalo II, Tamara Alves, Wasted Rita and ±MaisMenos± took part in this initiative.
Each of the artists took up the challenge in their own way, with street artist Bordalo II using plastic waste, LED bulbs and wood panels to create a multicoloured "Lighted Plastic Giraffe," while ±MaisMenos± used spray paint and stained glass paint and varnish to create "Dualities." These works are presented until November 13 on the Underdogs gallery website, where the unique pieces are also on sale for between 2500 and 20,000 euros.
"An artwork is never just the object; it is also the experience and its contextual impact, how it is used and enjoyed, and how it raises questions and changes ways of thinking and living. The Solar Panel Art Series does exactly that, and it is a great example of how to open up the discussion about renewable energy and the unequal distribution of energy today," said Olafur Eliasson in a press release.
View this post on Instagram
THE SOLAR PANEL ART SERIES: UNDERDOGS EDITION⠀ ⠀ Until 13 November 2020⠀ ⠀ Check out Underdogs’ website to view our online exhibition, featuring pieces by @maismenos @b0rdalo_ii @tamara_aalves @vhils and @wastedrita. ⠀ ⠀ Link in bio 👉 @underdogs_gallery⠀⠀ -⠀ @b0rdalo_ii spent his youth between the studio of his grandfather Real Bordalo, the painter with a passion for watercolors and oils, and his adventures with illegal graffiti in Lisbon’s underground. Public space eventually became the stage for his creative explorations of color and scale and the development of his artistic work, which today questions the materialistic society of which he is (also) a part of. Excessive production and consumption, great masses of garbage and the consequent destruction of the planet are central themes of his artwork, where debris becomes the unusual and unique raw material for the construction of small and large scale pieces that intend to be the vehicle of a universal manifesto.⠀ ⠀ Lighted Plastic Giraffe ⠀ 2020⠀ Bordalo II⠀ Plastic waste, LED waste, solar panels, wooden panels⠀ 200 x 160 cm⠀ Unique piece⠀ -⠀ Part of the proceeds from the sale of the works included in the “The Solar Panel Art Series: Underdogs Edition” will be donated to the Solar Kids School Programme of the Little Sun Foundation, founded by O @studioolafureliasson, which provides clear, safe and sustainable light in the form of solar lamps to school children and their teachers in Rwanda. ⠀ -⠀ For press and sales enquiries please contact: info@under-dogs.net ⠀ -⠀⠀ Video credits: Miguel Portelinha ⠀ -⠀ #underdogsgallery #onlineexhibition #fundraising #editions #thesolarpanelsartseries #thebeammagazine #littlesun #littlesunenergy #rwanda #studioolafureliasson #olafureliasson #maismenos #bordaloii #tamaraalves #vhils #wastedrita #lisbon #art #contemporaryart
An artistic alternative to recycling photovoltaic panels
While raising funds for the Little Sun Foundation's "Solar Kids School" program, "Solar Panel Art" raises questions about the thorny issue of recycling PV panels. While the environmental impacts of solar energy are widely known, the impact from the photovoltaic sector is far lesser-known. The International Energy Agency predicts that close to 78 million tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their useful life by 2050. This phenomenon will result in the production of roughly 6 million tons of new solar e-waste per year.
While these figures seem worrying, photovoltaic sector producers throughout Europe are getting organized to limit the environmental impacts of this industry all along the production line, and especially in recycling. For instance, PV Cycle France collects and recycles old solar panels throughout France for free. Last year, this non-profit organization collected 280,000 panels that were no longer in use.