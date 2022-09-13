'Future Messi from India': Harsh Goenka is Impressed With This 5-year-old footballer from Bengaluru

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video of a 5-year-old boy from Bengaluru who has garnered significant popularity for his exceptional football skills. The prodigy, Aaron Raphael, had gone viral for pulling off impressive football trick shots which even caught the attention of German football player Toni Kroos.

In the clip, uploaded by Goenka on Twitter, Aaron can be seen displaying his talent everywhere from inside his living room to the football ground. “Aaron, the future Messi from India,” the caption read.

Aaron, the future Messi from India ⚽️ ….pic.twitter.com/XLWrYjIT7A — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 12, 2022

The clip opens with one of Aaron’s tricks where he kicks a ball across a room while successfully hitting the target. He is then seen outside his house kicking a football and making it pass through a rolling tyre.

Aaron is also spotted wearing a 7 no. jersey and dodging the ball to score a goal on a football field. While Aaron may be just 5-year-old, he seems to be following the routine if a professional football player. In the clip, the boy is even seen running on a treadmill inside a gym.

As Aaron’s viral tricks were circulated, it reached Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The German player had selected Aaron to train at his academy after he became the first winner of the Toni Kroos Academy challenge. “The first winner of the challenge at Toni Kroos Academy is Aaron Raphael from India,” Kroos is heard saying in the video.

Kroos added that he was looking forward to welcoming Aaron in Madrid, Spain for a private training session. “And I’m sure we are going to have fun,” said Kroos.

Aaron was announced the winner of the challenge in March this year by Kroos on Instagram.

However, it wasn’t just Kroos who was left impressed by Aaron. Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr also watched Aaron’s video and rated his football tricks in a video for Sporf.

