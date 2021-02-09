Future of Construction? 3D Printed House up for Sale in New York for $299K

The technology of constructing three-dimensional materials by using digital files is called 3D printing or additive manufacturing. There are several consumer products that have been manufactured using 3D printing such as face masks, clear braces, prosthetics to even the Chanel’s Volume Révolution mascara brush. The technology is so advanced that there are also 3D printed houses and cabins as well in Mexico, Amsterdam, Italy, and the US. A 3D printed house in the United States’ Calverton, New York is now up for sale.

According to a report in the New York Post, the house was built last year by the manufacturing company SQ4D, which is building 3D printed houses in the USA.As per the company’s website, this is the largest permitted 3D printed home. The house has been built in an area of 1,900 square feet. It took the company a total of 48 hours to create the house via 3D printing as they worked around eight days.

The first permitted 3D-printed house has hit the market for $300k. https://t.co/5H5UvgaPP9 pic.twitter.com/DnigtKpWYT— HomeSphere (@HomeSphere) February 4, 2021

The 3D printing method reduces the manufacturing cost by half as it is built in less time and only two people were present at the site to monitor the construction by the machine. It ejected cement in line to create walls. Expected to last more than 50 years, the house is said to have more durability than wood-frame constructions.

The largest 3D printed house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The unusual residence can be bought for $299K. As per the report, a similar house in the area built using conventional methods would cost $478,380. Priced almost 50 percent lower than newly constructed homes, the house is affordable for those wanting to purchase a property in Long Island.

As per Square Foot Photography, the house will be the first 3D printed home to be sold in the USA. The pictures of the house are available on the website and give us a peek into the luxurious apartment which has been built by SQ4D using ARCS Technology. The realtor website says that the home has been designed in a way that it is an energy-efficient house with lower energy costs.