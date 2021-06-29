'G in Ghajini Stands For': Desis are Giving Us a Crash Course in English With Alphabet Memes

There’s a new meme in town and it’s called the Alphabet meme. The format is as simple as it gets. This is how it has picked up on desi Internet in the past few days: select any random letter of the English alphabet, pick a celebrity, attach a popular Bollywood dialogue to it, and there you have it. A meme nobody wanted but everyone deserved. Sounds like fun? It is. Here’s an example: E in Elon Musk stands for “Ee Gola mein ab nahi rehna."

Of course, by no means, the memes are limited to Bollywood dialogues. Desis got creative by bringing in the never-ending coronavirus, Rohit Sharma, and even the Taj Mahal.

The 'N' in Corona stands for pic.twitter.com/AVpXoxBgND— SwatKat (@swatic12) June 28, 2021

"A" in passion stands for pic.twitter.com/wWLIPlw5eU— Pranjal Raj (@pranjalraj28) June 28, 2021

The "A" in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/gjzUpuDt1M— विकास (@itsvikas__) June 28, 2021

T in "trip" stands for pic.twitter.com/A873S3Wgpy— Shivansh (@Shivansh_here_) June 28, 2021

The 'R' in Rohit Sharma stands for Redemption pic.twitter.com/jla5BiCA9h— Saish (@CricketSaish45) June 27, 2021

S in Shashi Tharoor stands for pic.twitter.com/15HtJDfOCh— tushR (@heyytusharr) June 27, 2021

E in Elon Musk stands for pic.twitter.com/4UdhrydZZj— Arman (@_m_c_q) June 27, 2021

The Y in Salary stands for pic.twitter.com/NHKbhQ3NyS— DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) June 27, 2021

R in Entrepreneur stands for pic.twitter.com/DFYwOrFKR8— Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) June 27, 2021

M in GROUP ASSIGNMENT stands for pic.twitter.com/Ym7O8Ci0M2— S. (@daalmakhniiii) June 27, 2021

The 'i' in Dhoni stands for : pic.twitter.com/LM5u52uTh7— प्रशंसा (@bhakkk_lol) June 27, 2021

The "S" in Smile stands for : pic.twitter.com/Yk4tP8eGaG— Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 27, 2021

R In Reach Stands For pic.twitter.com/CKhuaKmedr— Khushi Mathur (@MathurKhushi) June 28, 2021

T in Relatives stands for - pic.twitter.com/FP36icmw4T— Tweet_puns™ (@tweet_puns) June 28, 2021

The "S" in my name stands for.. pic.twitter.com/uYDYefx8Zd— Aishnaaaaa_ (@_wierdo____) June 28, 2021

S in semester stands for pic.twitter.com/tSaKEioMA9— Tahreem (@tweetsbytahreem) June 28, 2021

The 'O' in Opportunity stands for: pic.twitter.com/NjbpTH7CEO— Sikandar Patel (@Sikandarpatel42) June 28, 2021

The Y in YouTube stands for .. pic.twitter.com/6tBVcTm0nr— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 28, 2021

The "H" in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/OnAl1xIoJg— αdil (@ixadilx) June 28, 2021

The 'A' in Pao stands for pic.twitter.com/n5bkVR8bVc— Shreyas Ambe (@Am_Shrey01) June 28, 2021

T in nepotism stands for pic.twitter.com/HCLXreIuJk— Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) June 28, 2021

"S" in Snooze Alarm stands for pic.twitter.com/I0XgmTdjq8— Aman Masih (@Aman_masih) June 28, 2021

A in TAKE ME IN Stands for : pic.twitter.com/4NGh2uHTQr— ❕ (@Abeyaamir) June 28, 2021

L in Life stands for pic.twitter.com/Fcf2XsgvtZ— Rachit M❤ (@RachitNawal) June 28, 2021

G in Ghajini stands for…. pic.twitter.com/75Z3lr0cCS— Manav (@Manavvvvvvvvv) June 27, 2021

The L in Taj Mahal stands for pic.twitter.com/k8YQ8DNN4h— Nazri_ here (@_RuuHee) June 26, 2021

The A in corona stands for pic.twitter.com/cEIOLFbkbA— Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) June 27, 2021

Hum Saath Saath Hain will be really proud. If you know, you know.

