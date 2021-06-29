CHANGE LANGUAGE
'G in Ghajini Stands For': Desis are Giving Us a Crash Course in English With Alphabet Memes

ICC / Screengrab from @bhakkk_lol.

ICC / Screengrab from @bhakkk_lol.

The memes are not limited to Bollywood dialogues. Desis got creative by bringing in the never-ending coronavirus, Rohit Sharma, and even the Taj Mahal.

There’s a new meme in town and it’s called the Alphabet meme. The format is as simple as it gets. This is how it has picked up on desi Internet in the past few days: select any random letter of the English alphabet, pick a celebrity, attach a popular Bollywood dialogue to it, and there you have it. A meme nobody wanted but everyone deserved. Sounds like fun? It is. Here’s an example: E in Elon Musk stands for “Ee Gola mein ab nahi rehna."

Of course, by no means, the memes are limited to Bollywood dialogues. Desis got creative by bringing in the never-ending coronavirus, Rohit Sharma, and even the Taj Mahal.

Hum Saath Saath Hain will be really proud. If you know, you know.

