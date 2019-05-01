English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: 15 Commandos Killed in Gadchiroli Maoist Attack, Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed as Maoists triggered an IED blast on a truck carrying a team of C-60 commandos in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Sources said the attack is revenge for the encounters conducted by the commando unit in the region last year, in which 40 Maoist cadres were killed. Read more.
Follow all updates related to the Gadchiroli Maoist attack with News18.com LIVE blog.
In a big win for India, the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist.China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was for the fourth time that China blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN. Read more.
The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’. Bahadur would now be approaching the Supreme Court. Read more.
(File photo of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav)
Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress hates him so much that "it even dreams of killing me, but entire nation is batting for me". Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress of having "lies" in its DNA and asked how it will give "nyay" (justice) when it has always done injustice. Read more.
Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.
Video of a woman who reportedly asked men at a restaurant to rape a group of women because one of them was wearing a short skirt went viral on social media, attracting widespread backlash. The incident tool place in Gurgaon. However, the video isn't about just a woman or just an incident. The video perfectly captures our society where women's clothing is used to avoid answering the more important question - why do men rape? Watch the video here.
Built with an aim to shorten the travel time, the 302-km-long Agra-Lucknow Expressway is actually cutting short people's lives. In just 90 days, 36 people lost their lives, 222 others were injured in over 400 accidents on the Expressway, an RTI query revealed. Read more.
A cabinet minister in the Kamal Nath government on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur was a normal girl in her early life only to be spoiled and radicalised by the saffron camp, later. Read more.
Seven years ago when Charlize Theron adopted a child, Jackson, she thought she was adopting a boy. At 3, Jackson told Theron, “I am not a boy!” Since then, Theron has respected Jackson’s wishes to be identified as female. Jackson is often seen sporting long braided hair, hairbands, dresses, and skirts. Chandni Doulatramani reveals what we can learn from Theron's parenting. Read more.
What's in a Punjabi name? For Atishi, it translates to a lot of votes in East Delhi. AAP leader Atishi Marlena had to clarify on her religion recently as the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from where she is contesting has a large population of Muslims, who may not prefer a Jew over a Hindu candidate. Read more.
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
