Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: 15 Commandos Killed in Gadchiroli Maoist Attack, Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: 15 Commandos Killed in Gadchiroli Maoist Attack, Masood Azhar Designated Global Terrorist & Other Stories You Missed
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed as Maoists triggered an IED blast on a truck carrying a team of C-60 commandos in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Sources said the attack is revenge for the encounters conducted by the commando unit in the region last year, in which 40 Maoist cadres were killed. Read more.

Follow all updates related to the Gadchiroli Maoist attack with News18.com LIVE blog.

In a big win for India, the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist.China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was for the fourth time that China blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN. Read more.

The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’. Bahadur would now be approaching the Supreme Court. Read more.

tej bahadur
(File photo of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav)

Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress hates him so much that "it even dreams of killing me, but entire nation is batting for me". Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday charged the Congress of having "lies" in its DNA and asked how it will give "nyay" (justice) when it has always done injustice. Read more.

Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.
Video of a woman who reportedly asked men at a restaurant to rape a group of women because one of them was wearing a short skirt went viral on social media, attracting widespread backlash. The incident tool place in Gurgaon. However, the video isn't about just a woman or just an incident. The video perfectly captures our society where women's clothing is used to avoid answering the more important question - why do men rape? Watch the video here.


Built with an aim to shorten the travel time, the 302-km-long Agra-Lucknow Expressway is actually cutting short people's lives. In just 90 days, 36 people lost their lives, 222 others were injured in over 400 accidents on the Expressway, an RTI query revealed. Read more.

A cabinet minister in the Kamal Nath government on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur was a normal girl in her early life only to be spoiled and radicalised by the saffron camp, later. Read more.


Agree or Disagree



Seven years ago when Charlize Theron adopted a child, Jackson, she thought she was adopting a boy. At 3, Jackson told Theron, “I am not a boy!” Since then, Theron has respected Jackson’s wishes to be identified as female. Jackson is often seen sporting long braided hair, hairbands, dresses, and skirts. Chandni Doulatramani reveals what we can learn from Theron's parenting. Read more.

What's in a Punjabi name? For Atishi, it translates to a lot of votes in East Delhi. AAP leader Atishi Marlena had to clarify on her religion recently as the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from where she is contesting has a large population of Muslims, who may not prefer a Jew over a Hindu candidate. Read more.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram