Gaddafi's Daughter-in-law Rams Car into Crowd in Syria after Cops Stop her for Traffic Violation

Aline Skaf, daughter-in-law of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has been accused in a case of road in Damascus. Skaf reportedly rammed her car into police and pedestrians and fled the scene after hitting the people on the road.

Gaddafi, the Libyan leader, ruled the country from 1969 until he was captured and killed in October 2011.

According to reports, gunshots were also fired from a car that was escorting her vehicle. She is now wanted by the security agents in Syria as eyewitness accounts came to fore. She rammed her car into three policemen and two civillians, the Dailymail reported.

As the news surfaced, she faced backlash on social media with rumours making rounds that Skaf, a former model, had been "spirited away by a sympathetic Syrian official" who saved her from being arrested.

“An official directive has been issued by security forces in Damascus to arrest the daughter-in-law of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who has been accused of deliberately running over policemen and pedestrians in the Syrian capital on Sunday night,” a newspaper report said.

The Damascus security forces have reportedly issued an arrest warrant in her name. She is married to Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former the dictator. She has been accused of enjoying a privileged status in Syria.

"No one cares for the innocent victims, all that matters is that Gaddafi's daughter-in-law remains happy that there is someone to support her," media reports quoted a local resident.

Forty five-year-old Hannibal is Gaddafi's fifth son. He was among the Libyan regime figures sanctioned by the US in the final days of the Gaddafi regime. Hanabi has quite a record with the criminal charges. He was arrested by Swiss authorities in 2008 for reportedly mistreating two domestic helps. The charges were soon dropped in an out-of-court settlement.