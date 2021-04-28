Mumbai Police is Urging Residents to 'Go Gaga' but at Home with BTS and Taylor Swift

Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The city has been under tremendous pressure during the second wave as well. Mumbai police,who have been on top of their social media game for quite sometime, have yet again impressed netizens with their latest social media post. The team does not leave any opportunity to sensitise people regarding the COVID-19 safety measures. The department has been using memes, stills from popular, movies and shows among other things to make a point. Further, the department has been constantly urging people to get vaccinated, not to step out until necessary andwear a mask.

In their latest post, the police have urged people to stay indoors and entertain themselves with some iconic music from singers like Lady Gaga and popular bands like the BTS and One Direction. The police have also added a quirk element in the graphics. To give it an interesting touch, the police have written one precautionary measure against COVID-19 along with the name of the singer or the band.

This post has been widely appreciated by the audience and have gone viral on social media. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Coolest police twitter handle with good info with humor thank you for taking care of city proud of you all May Almight keep your families healthy safe and may ur services be thanked by us all we appreciate you— Ayesha Khan (@AyeshaK59754080) April 28, 2021

Your social media is always on point, I’m very curious to know who manages your accounts— Dhruveer Singh Gandhi (@dhruveergandhi) April 27, 2021

Too good! You nailed it! Or should I say masked it 😂👏👏— Sandeep Gupta (@Sandy1601) April 27, 2021

Got to meet the admin of this page. He/she does know very well how to put a smile or a laugh on everyone's faces! Brilliant work! 👏😎 Keep it Up!! 😃— Niraj N. Navindgikar (@baNkster714) April 27, 2021

Had me at 'swift'-er, lost me at 'just-in'.— Zainab (@nutellakibottle) April 27, 2021

Apart from this, Mumbai Police have also been acing their reply game for a while now. Recently, when an individual tweeted sayingthat he wants to meet his girlfriend during the lockdown, the police replied with a hilarious remark while reminding him of coronavirus guidelines. In the reply, they mentioned how meeting his girlfriend does not fall under the ‘essential’category.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Treat such Covid-Cures with caution.Home remedies can never be a substitute to proper treatment. Consult your doctor and get medications if you are having any symptoms.#TakingOnFakeNews pic.twitter.com/xx2NMtSEi0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 26, 2021

Further, the police also constantly issue reminders on their social media about how people should not fall for fake home remedies to treat COVID-19. In a post, they had mentioned how it is important to get the right treatment for coronavirus, instead of relying on WhatsApp forwarded home remedies.

