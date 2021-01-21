News18 Logo

Lady Gaga Sang a Powerful Rendition of US Anthem at Biden Inaugural, Nobody Could Keep a 'Pokerface'
Lady Gaga Sang a Powerful Rendition of US Anthem at Biden Inaugural, Nobody Could Keep a 'Pokerface'

The pop singer appeared on the stage in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch.

Lady Gaga's powerful rendition raptured her elite audience on the spot as well as all those who watched the event sitting at their homes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Lady Gaga seldom fails to leave a mighty impact with her performances and on the much awaited day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration, the singer-songwriter was in her element all again as she belted out a dramatic version of the US national anthem as a social distanced crowd looked on.

The pop singer, who is famous for her elaborate and somewhat quirky outfits for most of her performances, appeared on the stage in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she stepped up to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The singer's powerful rendition raptured her elite audience on the spot as well as all those who watched the event sitting at their homes.

Gaga turned at one point to gesture to the US flag flying high over the Capitol, the seat of Congress that just two weeks ago was the scene of an attack by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump seeking to overturn Biden’s election.

Ahead of her performance, Gaga said on Twitter that she wanted to “acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and be passionate for a future where we work together lovingly.”

Gaga's performance was hailed by celebs and netizens alike.

Gaga's nod to symbolism of peace through the golden dove shaped brooch she wore on her dress was also hailed by a lot of netizens, including author Madeleine Albright.

Gaga's performance was followed by Jennifer Lopez, who performed Woody Guthrie's classic "This Land Is Your Land". Garth Brooks, who is a Republican, chose jeans and a black shirt and took off his black Stetson hat to sing an unaccompanied version of “Amazing Grace” and asked Americans at the ceremony and watching at home to sing along with him for the last verse.

The cultural celebrations will continue on Wednesday night with a two-hour special broadcast across six television networks and social media, hosted by “Toy Story” actor Tom Hanks, who is known as “America’s Dad.” The events, bringing together some of the biggest white, Black and Hispanic celebrities, mark a sharp contrast with Trump’s inauguration in 2017, which was low on star power.


