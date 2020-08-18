Gajraj Rao's 'Badhaai Ho' Meme on Taimur's Reaction to Kareena-Saif's 'Chota Mehman' is Everything

Social media has been on overdrive with memes ever since the Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced the addition of a new member to their family.

As soon as the news hit the Internet, Taimur Ali Khan was the biggest trend of the day. People imagined the star kid's reaction to being promoted while others felt that his successful run on social media and the paparazzi's obsession with li'l Pataudi may soon come to an end.

And now joining the long list of memers is the TVF dad and actor Gajraj Rao who starred in 2019's critically acclaimed Badhaai Ho. Rao recently reposted a meme on his Instagram page to show similarities between his popular character and Saif Ali Khan.

In case you need a refresher, a middle-aged man Jeetender Kaushik (Gajraj Rao), who works as a TTE in Indian railways, freaks out when he learns that his wife Priyamvada (Neena Gupta) is expecting. Scared of being judged in his social circle, Jeetender suggests an abortion but his wife calls it a sin. The two eventually decide to have the baby. Soon enough, the entire family knows about this untimely pregnancy.

Their elder son Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana) is embarrassed, so much so that he starts ignoring his girlfriend Renee (Sanya Malhotra) who also happens to work with him in the same office. He stops hanging out with his friends in fear of being insulted. In short, he doesn’t know how to deal with this.

In the clip shared by Rao, Jeetender breaks the news of Priyamvada's (Neena Gupta) pregnancy to his grown-up sons Ayushmann and Shardul Rana. Jeetender played by Rao is real-life Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann is imagined as Khan's elder son Ibrahim while Rana is the Taimur of the family. Neena here is the imaginary Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As Rao announces the arrival of "chota mehman" in his home, Taimur (Rana) quickly interrupts to say he wouldn't be sharing his space with any guest.

The hilarious clip shared on Monday quickly went viral on Instagram with over half a lakh views and elicited a range of reactions from fans.

Earlier, a statement from Kareena-Saif's spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."