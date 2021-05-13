Gal Gadot Faces Backlash for Tweet on Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'Don’t Claim Her as My Wonder Women'

Wonder Woman actress and Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a message on the Israel-Palestinian conflict she thought would be about unity and peace between the two nations amid the violence that erupted in the region again. But instead, Gadot’s tweet was received with such backlash that the actress turned off commenting on her post and just left the tweet out there. Critics and Palestinian supporters accused the actress of using her position as a ‘propaganda’ for Israel and their attempts at ‘ethnic cleansing’.

Gadot, who is a former soldier with the Israeli Defence Forces, put out a message in solidarity with her country which angered a huge section of netizens who accused her of propagating Israel’s agenda against Palestine.

Gadot wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same."

“I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days." she concluded the tweet.

But netizens lashed out at the actress, accusing her of being tone deaf and not seeing the real picture behind the clashes.

Why r these types of tweet came across my timeline?? Hey ma'am you are wrong. Israel isn't at ‘war' with Palestine but "your country" started it first. You can't even say the word "Palestinians" on your tweet. Lol. She always makes self-contradictory statements.#FreePalestine https://t.co/vkZjCvDame— - F A K H I R A H - (@Fakhirah_21) May 13, 2021

I stand with HUMANITY. When hate stops, the killings too. #Prayforpeace https://t.co/vfJPrkgAV6— Ronel Blanco (@ronelblanco8) May 13, 2021

Perhaps Israelites ought to stop stealing Palestinian territory, or even better, give the land back? Perhaps then there would be peace, @GalGadot? https://t.co/HOMZ7tMDy6— Richard Vickery (@richard_vickery) May 12, 2021

Grew up adoring Wonder Women and was so happy to see her on screen, it showed me how powerful woman could be. Now she’s shown me that they can also be villains. I don’t claim her as my Wonder Women anymore🖕🏽 https://t.co/QSwTMU9Ln9— that bitch (@talkingtoomuchh) May 12, 2021

Your country is not at war. Israel perpetrates crimes against humanity. IT IS ETHNIC CLEANSING, and it clearly doesn't need an education to know that. https://t.co/EUlsQMRnAQ— aly (@liliwritesss_) May 13, 2021

"our neighbors deserve the same" really? then who started all this first gal? your country. you worry about who made all this happen. you want ur country to be safe and peaceful but you're disturbing a country that is holy to muslims. really gal? https://t.co/0ggvPLoajs— end of the line (@zeywithf) May 13, 2021

My heart breaks.Wonder Woman no more. https://t.co/XZFpoYcaUt— moaning martha (@yanideputa) May 13, 2021

@GalGadot I'm so happy I never have or will watch any of your movies !!! I'm surprised you're even allowed to have a Twitter account with so much ignorance! https://t.co/1KoIuzSqTL— Mohamad Jayyusi (@JayyusiMohamad) May 13, 2021

Amidst all the barbs at Gadot, a few did agree that the actress was indeed tweeting for peace and the backlash against her was uncalled for.

Genuinely asking, what was wrong with this tweet? It doesn't seem to give hate to any side of the conflict. #Israel #Palestine https://t.co/oKsH3abXJI— Luigi (@ReubenScreuben) May 13, 2021

The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict.A lot of disgusting people in her replies. https://t.co/UZuIn3QNx5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicentre of the Middle East conflict. On Monday, clashes took place in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City. The Israeli-Palestinian ongoing conflict started after the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories in the 1967 Six-Day War.

