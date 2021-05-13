buzz

Gal Gadot Faces Backlash for Tweet on Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'Don’t Claim Her as My Wonder Women'

Gadot's tweet made her at the receiving end of a lot of online criticism over the Israel Palestine clash.

Gal Gadot, a former soldier with the Israeli Defence Forces, put out a message in solidarity with her country which angered a huge section of netizens who accused of propagating Israel' agenda against Palestine.

Wonder Woman actress and Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a message on the Israel-Palestinian conflict she thought would be about unity and peace between the two nations amid the violence that erupted in the region again. But instead, Gadot’s tweet was received with such backlash that the actress turned off commenting on her post and just left the tweet out there. Critics and Palestinian supporters accused the actress of using her position as a ‘propaganda’ for Israel and their attempts at ‘ethnic cleansing’.

Gadot, who is a former soldier with the Israeli Defence Forces, put out a message in solidarity with her country which angered a huge section of netizens who accused her of propagating Israel’s agenda against Palestine.

Gadot wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same."

“I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days." she concluded the tweet.

But netizens lashed out at the actress, accusing her of being tone deaf and not seeing the real picture behind the clashes.

Amidst all the barbs at Gadot, a few did agree that the actress was indeed tweeting for peace and the backlash against her was uncalled for.

For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicentre of the Middle East conflict. On Monday, clashes took place in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City. The Israeli-Palestinian ongoing conflict started after the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories in the 1967 Six-Day War.

first published:May 13, 2021, 09:38 IST