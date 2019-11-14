Take the pledge to vote

Galaxy Becomes First To Launch 'Vegan' Milk Chocolate Bars

It's comparatively harder to find alternative to the ingredients of milk chocolate, but however, Mars has claimed to be the first chocolate producer to have done so.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Galaxy Becomes First To Launch 'Vegan' Milk Chocolate Bars
With veganism swaying people towards plant-based eating, United States-based chocolate brand, Mars is set to launch its new Galaxy vegan chocolate bar.

As per reports, the US-based chocolate brand confirmed on Wednesday that it has moved to offer a plant-based alternative to the original milk chocolate recipe.

According to CNN, Kerry Cavanaugh, the unit director of Mars said that the "biggest challenge" of the company was to develop the texture milk-chocolate bar, which is mainly because of a high dairy content.

It's comparatively harder to find alternative to the ingredients of milk chocolate, but however, Mars has claimed to be the first chocolate producer to have done so.

The bars will come in three flavors — caramelized hazelnut, smooth orange, caramel and sea salt. They will go on sale next week in the UK.

Dominika Piasecka, a spokeswoman for the organization, said to CNN it is a "significant move" as it's the first mainstream milk chocolate manufacturer that will move into the UK vegan market.

