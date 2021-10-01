Gambhir's 'Unimpressed' Face After Dhoni Propelled CSK to Playoffs Has Fans Screaming

An unrelated, out of context photo of former cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has given plenty of laughter to MS Dhoni fans after Chennai Super Kings became the first franchise to barge into the playoffs of IPL 2021. Gambhir, who is a member of the Hindi commentary team in the second leg of IPL, was snapped along with the updated IPL points table where CSK topped the chart after fixing the spot in the playoffs.

Shared with only emojis, the now-viral photo posted by a Twitter user depicted an “unimpressed" Gambhir suggesting that he was “unhappy" with Dhoni’s CSK flourishing in the tournament.

Some pics don't need a caption. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 1, 2021

Not just the tweet, cricket fans also imagined Gambhir’s reaction to Dhoni cruising to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday with a towering six, one that sent fans on a nostalgia ride.

Gambhir after seeing Dhoni's match winning six #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/HqJL0PadqS— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) September 30, 2021

Why was Gambhir so “serious"? Some fans came forth and defended the former cricketer.

So what ? Gambhir rarely smiles , he always has serious type reactions . You haters have nothing to prop up— Priyam (@___priyam2) October 1, 2021

But Gambhir ka 99% Moments me yahi reaction rhta hai— Yash Thakur (@Yashstar007) October 1, 2021

Back in September 2020, Gambhir had slammed Dhoni for batting at No. 7. Dhoni ended with 29 off 17 but was on 9 off 12 before the final over started, with CSK needing 38. He then slammed RR’s Tom Curran for three sixes in the final over, but in vain.

“Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “Yes, you can talk about MS Dhoni’s last over when he hit three sixes, but it was of no use, to be honest. It was just all personal runs," he further added. This did not sit well with Dhoni fans.

Gambhir has always been on the radar of Dhoni fans.

Back in 2020, when cricket lovers were celebrating the 9th anniversary of India’s historic World Cup 2011 win where Dhoni “finished off in style," Gambhir asked fans to stop their obsession with “that six."

“Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX," Gambhir tweeted.

You may already know by now how that was received on social media. But wait, there’s more.

Mahi fans found yet another reason to have a go at Gambhir after the former cricketer updated his Facebook photo to WC 2011’s invaluable innings of 97 which helped lay the foundation for Dhoni, who took the wheels and drove India to a historic victory. The photo update, cheekily enough, came on Dhoni’s 40th birthday this July.

