Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ Wins $75 Million; Sets Record With Astros' World Series Victory

Being a diehard fan can have a great payoff. But none can beat what this fan earned with the Astros’ world series victory. Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” cashed in $75 million when the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 and won the World Series on Saturday. This is believed to be the largest legal payout in the history of sports betting. The initial bet to be placed was of $3 million on the Astros to win the title at 10-1 in May. Further stakes were made as the Major League Baseball season continued. He had bet a total of $10 million. He shared a snap of himself with a briefcase filled with the cash. Check it out here:

Social media users filled the reply section with congratulations. Many jokingly asked Jim, what were the requirements for a loan. A Twitter user wrote, “The look on the fellas face in the background looks like he knows he’s dealing with a wizard.”

Another comment read,“Congratulations Mack! Even in the UK, we know about all that you have done for the people of Houston. I’m sure you’ll put some of these winnings to good use, whatever that may be. Congratulations to the Astros as well – worthy winners this year.”

“Congratulations Mattress Mack! Your team winning I am sure is a little sweeter with that 75 mill. Can’t even imagine that kind of money!? $5k and the Tigers winning would be amazing for me but don’t see either happening if ever haha!” wrote a third user.

Jim McIngvale is the founder of Gallery Furniture, one of the top furniture retailers in the country. However, he was not born with a silver spoon. In fact, Jim started from selling furniture under tents on the side of the freeway. He slowly turned his business grand, with more than $200 million in annual sales revenue. And he has his stores at three Houston locations.

But “Mattress Mack” is more than just a businessman. As a humanitarian and philanthropist, he has donated tens of millions of dollars to the community. He also acted as a first responder and turned his stores into shelters for refugees during hurricanes Harvey and Katrina among other natural disasters.

