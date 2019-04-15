Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8 at 6:30 am
The first episode of 'Game of Thrones' season eight streamed in India at 6:30 am and the desi 'GoT' fans knew what to do.
The first episode of 'Game of Thrones' season eight streamed in India at 6:30 am and the desi 'GoT' fans knew what to do.
Thousands of Indians set the alarm for 6:30 on a Monday morning and no, it wasn't to take an exam or an early morning flight.
Winter is finally here and the Internet is a terrible place to be on right now if you are a GoT fan.
Perhaps, that's the only reason why Monday blues were forgotten on April 15, the same day the much-awaited first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones premiered in India.
Desi school, college, and even office goers, for once, were really looking forward to a Monday, if only to catch on the exciting action along with the audiences, who were watching the episode from different corners of the globe.
Who likes to be greeted with spoilers on their timelines, right?
To be the first to know the fate of their favourite characters and where the big finale is headed, Indians set their alarm clocks for 6:30 am IST - the time Hotstar premiers the finale for Indians to stream and witness the epic medieval drama fantasy unfold before the alarm snoozers and late risers could.
Me waking up at 6:30 AM and watching #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3TGYuSUtmY— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 14, 2019
She: You could have watch #gameofthrones later also. What was the hurry of disturbing your sleep and waking up at 6.30?— Amit Kantode (@unsettledmortar) April 15, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/8hYgUs7hHE
* sets alarm at 6.30 to workout*— Mirra (@tinseltimes) April 15, 2019
Doesn't wake up
* sets alarm at 6.30 to study*
Doesn't wake up
* Sets alarm for #GoT *
At 5.30: pic.twitter.com/id1c1sfIc2
Putting alarm of 0625 HRS IST.#GoT #GameofThrones #WinterIsHere— अनुप्रिया (@cricketwoman) April 14, 2019
I sat my alarm for 6:25 am in the morning just to watch The premiere of #GameofThrones S8 at 6:30 n Here i am Now after 4 hours Of sleep , full awake at 4:25am... Should I sleep now ?— Vivek Sharma (@IMViiku) April 14, 2019
( Proper First world Problem i have ever had ) #GoT
Alarm is SET !! ❄️🔥#GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/HkHZOIgPvG— CHOWKIDAR JON (@i_am_pragnesh) April 14, 2019
To all GOT fans parents, alarm does work. See at 6.30 am.— Anuj Pansari (@anujpansari06) April 14, 2019
P.S. Have not watched GOT yet.#GameofThrones
#GOTonHotstarPremium— Soumya Mallick (@SoumyaM83344653) April 15, 2019
Had a quite crazy alarm schedule!!#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YQtfymc5hd
Alarm set!! One last sleep 😍😍#GameofThronesSeason8— ѕα¢нιи (@Nanu_P09) April 14, 2019
🕡🕡🕡🕡#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5mjddp4auL
The alarm is set #ForTheThrone #GameofThrones @GameOfThrones @HotstarPremium pic.twitter.com/GFE4Aegblp— Pavan Advani (@pavankoomar) April 14, 2019
Not just the Indians, GoT fans from different parts of the world, who too had the episode premiere at odd hours, were unfazed and duly obliged.
Alarm set for 2am! #GameOfThrones @alex__richards— Mark Rowan (@MRowan1084) April 14, 2019
A little bit of Attenborough on @NetflixUK then an early night. Alarm set to watch #GameofThrones before work in the morning.— Craig Osborne (@ozzyldn) April 14, 2019
Set my alarm for 3am so I can watch #GameOfThrones 🙈... then have an early morning train journey to Paris. Will likely be a total zombie tomorrow 😴 but so worth it.— Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) April 14, 2019
Alarm clock set at 2:50am. We’ve been waiting for this moment 595 days 🔥 #GameofThrones— Katarína Marková (@katarimarkova) April 14, 2019
ALARM AT 2:50 AM FOR #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/d8rwnr3wEi— . (@ikai08) April 14, 2019
🔔 Alarm kuruldu. Son 4️⃣ saat..— Mehmet Deniz Süer (@mehmetdenizsuer) April 14, 2019
"WİNTER İS COMİNG" #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CQlDxUGk2b
For once I’m excited for a Monday morning alarm #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FFXfW5UrmQ— Tyron Lee Morriss (@Tyronlee89) April 12, 2019
The things I do for #GameofThrones alarm set for season 8 #ForTheThrone @skyatlantic @thronecast @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JrvDKQaJkG— Kate Wallace (@LawAbidingTatie) April 14, 2019
Changed my alarm tone to "light of the Seven" from GoT, and now I get out of my b̶e̶d̶ apartment as soon as it rings, fearing wildfire!#ForTheThrone #GameofThrones— Why So Shreyas? (@planetcaravan12) April 14, 2019
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Julian Assange Arrested But His Cat is Fine, WikiLeaks Confirms in Tweet
- Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
- Ride Hailing App MAuto Puts Transgenders, Hijab-Clad Women in the Driver’s Seat
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s