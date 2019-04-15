SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8 at 6:30 am

The first episode of 'Game of Thrones' season eight streamed in India at 6:30 am and the desi 'GoT' fans knew what to do.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8 at 6:30 am
The first episode of 'Game of Thrones' season eight streamed in India at 6:30 am and the desi 'GoT' fans knew what to do.
Loading...
The things we do for Game of Thrones.

Thousands of Indians set the alarm for 6:30 on a Monday morning and no, it wasn't to take an exam or an early morning flight.

Winter is finally here and the Internet is a terrible place to be on right now if you are a GoT fan.

Perhaps, that's the only reason why Monday blues were forgotten on April 15, the same day the much-awaited first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones premiered in India.

Desi school, college, and even office goers, for once, were really looking forward to a Monday, if only to catch on the exciting action along with the audiences, who were watching the episode from different corners of the globe.

Who likes to be greeted with spoilers on their timelines, right?

To be the first to know the fate of their favourite characters and where the big finale is headed, Indians set their alarm clocks for 6:30 am IST - the time Hotstar premiers the finale for Indians to stream and witness the epic medieval drama fantasy unfold before the alarm snoozers and late risers could.































Not just the Indians, GoT fans from different parts of the world, who too had the episode premiere at odd hours, were unfazed and duly obliged.


























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram