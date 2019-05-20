English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results All India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Americans Tell Jimmy Kimmel That 'Game of Thrones' Season Finale Was 'Epic'. It Hasn't Aired Yet
Apparently, there are a bunch of Americans residing in Los Angeles, who have already watched the season finale episode of 'Game of Thrones'.
Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live video on YouTube.
Loading...
So you've read plot leaks and seen alleged spoilers of Game of Thrones on the Internet and perhaps think you know more than anyone else.
Well, think again. Because there are a bunch of Americans residing in Los Angeles, who have already watched the season finale episode and no, we aren't bluffing. Even if they are.
A lot has unfolded since David Benioff and D. B. Weiss ran out of George RR Martin’s published material and dived into their original scripts. The eight and final season has come under severe criticism and fan outcries have grown louder with each episode.
Several loyal followers of Game of Thrones believe the season and the writing feels rushed, with key characters meeting their underwhelming ends and the show entering into a territory - one that was unknown to GoT and its loyal followers for the past 7 seasons. The show's ratings have since seen a massive dip with even an online petition doing rounds of the web to get the final season cancelled and remade. The actors behind our beloved characters, too, haven't shied away from showing their displeasure to how and where we all have reached now.
But like it or hate it, the makers and everyone involved with the streaming of the medieval epic drama have done an excellent job to keep the much-anticipated episodes behind the curtains and safeguard the Internet from leaks. Until now.
Recently, Jimmy Kimmel sent out his crew on the streets of Hollywood asking people about the final episode of Game of Thrones. The folks who had already watched it shared their thoughts on it.
The only catch here: the finale hasn't aired yet.
"What did you think when Arya found the Statue of Liberty buried in the sand in the end?" to which the pedestrian responds, "My thoughts that it was the representation of the whole series is of the future and I guess how we all crumble."
"Who are you rooting for Cersei or Melania?" "Melania. She's awesome She's better than Cersei. Cersei scares me," responds a confident bystander.
The interviewer then asks another person to share his thoughts about the sex scene between the dragons.
We aren't kidding.
Watch the funny segment “Lie Witness News” from Jimmy Kimmel Live here to believe it:
Loading...
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
