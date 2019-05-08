English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones' Art Director Reveals Why There Was a Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
'Game of Thrones' art director Hauke Richter has finally revealed why we saw a Starbucks coffee cup during 'The Last of the Starks' episode from final season.
Image by HBO. Cup by @VRonni3 / Twitter.
Loading...
“Things can get forgotten on set.” - Hauke Richter, Game of Thrones art director (2019)
Starbucks was the hot topic on Sunday and no, it wasn't because of a new product or anything they were offering. The coffee giant GoT a huge shoutout when a humble takeaway cup (probably a Starbucks cup) made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season.
If anything we have learned in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones so far is that the makers like to do things larger than life. The dragons, the dead army sequences, the frozen lake, the Battle of Winterfell, the ships. Heck, even the furry direwolf and Jon Snow's loyal pet Ghost is a CGI marvel.
With such elaborate and extravagant production at the display, it was only a matter of seconds that a Starbucks coffee cup sitting next to Daenerys Targaryen during the celebrations after the "Long night", spread like wildfire on the Internet. Remember Sept of Baelor?
Responding to the massive backlash that the episode has received following the embarrassing and completely avoidable oopsie, Hauke Richter, GoT art director, in an email to Variety said, "Things can get forgotten on set. [The coffee cup gaffe] so blown out of proportion, it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”
Some, however, saw a lighter side to the entire fiasco.
HBO, in an official statement, acknowledged the goof up in the most HBO way possible.
“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO's press release read.
The only winner in all of this, Starbucks (duh!), took the opportunity to plug their new product. Because why not?
Here's how it all unfolded:
Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, Hound, Tormund Giantsbane among others sat together and partied at Winterfell when the long, dark and dreadful night came to an end after Arya slayed the Night King.
One person in the room, though, was clearly not having the best time - Dany - who has been left conflicted after learning that she's the aunt of the love of her life, Jon Snow, who also happens to be Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. It seemed even the Mother of Dragons needed some extra help to deal with these complications. And what could be a better substance to clear one's head than coffee?
While others in the party scene can be seen indulging in alcohol before marching to the final battle, we see Dany settling for some caffeine.
Sure enough, the entire web gathered to laugh at the expense of Game of Thrones, unarguably the biggest show on television history.
Reddit, too, was tripping and had to 'espresso' their feeling at the faux pas.
"Imagine the barista calling out the name on that order.
“Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons your tall spiced chai latte is ready!”
Maybe Dany is the chosen one? Maybe Daenerys Targaryen is the Mother of Lattes!
Starbucks was the hot topic on Sunday and no, it wasn't because of a new product or anything they were offering. The coffee giant GoT a huge shoutout when a humble takeaway cup (probably a Starbucks cup) made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season.
If anything we have learned in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones so far is that the makers like to do things larger than life. The dragons, the dead army sequences, the frozen lake, the Battle of Winterfell, the ships. Heck, even the furry direwolf and Jon Snow's loyal pet Ghost is a CGI marvel.
With such elaborate and extravagant production at the display, it was only a matter of seconds that a Starbucks coffee cup sitting next to Daenerys Targaryen during the celebrations after the "Long night", spread like wildfire on the Internet. Remember Sept of Baelor?
the starbucks cup... as if we needed any more proof they dont give a shit pic.twitter.com/948IakEUe1
— ,, (@danystormborn) May 6, 2019
Responding to the massive backlash that the episode has received following the embarrassing and completely avoidable oopsie, Hauke Richter, GoT art director, in an email to Variety said, "Things can get forgotten on set. [The coffee cup gaffe] so blown out of proportion, it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”
Some, however, saw a lighter side to the entire fiasco.
HBO, in an official statement, acknowledged the goof up in the most HBO way possible.
“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO's press release read.
The only winner in all of this, Starbucks (duh!), took the opportunity to plug their new product. Because why not?
TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink.
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019
Here's how it all unfolded:
Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, Hound, Tormund Giantsbane among others sat together and partied at Winterfell when the long, dark and dreadful night came to an end after Arya slayed the Night King.
One person in the room, though, was clearly not having the best time - Dany - who has been left conflicted after learning that she's the aunt of the love of her life, Jon Snow, who also happens to be Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. It seemed even the Mother of Dragons needed some extra help to deal with these complications. And what could be a better substance to clear one's head than coffee?
While others in the party scene can be seen indulging in alcohol before marching to the final battle, we see Dany settling for some caffeine.
Sure enough, the entire web gathered to laugh at the expense of Game of Thrones, unarguably the biggest show on television history.
A close-up of the coffee cup in #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6h74N3T2cB
— Jennifer Ross (@JennyFefs) May 6, 2019
Close up of that Coffee cup mistake in #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FighJzudwS
— Ronnie🐼Vuki🐻 (@VRonni3) May 6, 2019
GoT cinematographer: i know there are exactly the right amount of starbucks cups in the shot bc i shot it https://t.co/MKW5ifKKtb
— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 6, 2019
That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ
— Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019
You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv
— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019
ooooh i get it now they all have STARBUCKS names pic.twitter.com/SSj5skShLo
— jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 6, 2019
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9
— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz
— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019
Reddit, too, was tripping and had to 'espresso' their feeling at the faux pas.
Didn’t know they had a Starbucks in Winterfell from r/freefolk
"Imagine the barista calling out the name on that order.
“Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons your tall spiced chai latte is ready!”
Maybe Dany is the chosen one? Maybe Daenerys Targaryen is the Mother of Lattes!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Has the Most Epic Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look
- Ranbir Kapoor Trains with German 'Movement Expert' for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt Records Video
- Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Version of Met Gala is Too Hilarious, Gets Epic Reaction from Varun Dhawan
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results