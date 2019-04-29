Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell is Going to be The Most Epic Battle Sequence Ever

Happy Battle of Winterfell day who is ready to get their hearts broken!!!! #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/p01YWCHNyL — T.D (@thhe1993) April 28, 2019

school never teaches you the important stuff like taxes, mortgages or how to deal with the emotional pain of watching endgame and battle of winterfell in the same week — kai 3000 (@surfer_k4i) April 28, 2019

- Are you ready for Battle of Winterfell?



Me:



pic.twitter.com/oSxkkExW5S — Zahraa Wehbé (@zhwehbe) April 28, 2019

Monday morning



Me: I can't attend classes today. My friend died.



Teacher: That's terrible! Which one?



Me: *watching the Battle for Winterfell again* All of them.#GameofThrones — Doraemon (@dorru12) April 28, 2019

me tonight walking around in my house after watching the battle of winterfell pic.twitter.com/CZWaL2vLgR — ju (@wildtargaryen) April 28, 2019

I want to say.. Happy Battle of Winterfell Day.

But.

I’m not happy at all about it.. i’ve never been so nervous/anxious for any fictional thing in my life. I don’t know what to do until 9pm..

Laugh, Cry, Smile, Hug anyone I see.etc. My heart can’t take this episode.#GOT — Marcus Nelson (@MarcusMnelson) April 28, 2019

according to my calculations

━━━━━ ━━

┃ sunday's ┃

┃ going to ┃

┃ be nuts ┃

└━━━━━━ ┘

7 ┃ 8┃ 9┃ /┃

━┛━┛━. |━ ┛

4 ┃5 ┃6 ┃ + ┃

━┛━┛━┛━ ┛

1 ┃ 2 ┃ 3 ┃ = ┃

━┛━┛━┛━ ┛ — HBO (@HBO) April 26, 2019

Be it the Battle of Castle Black or the Battle of Blackwater, Game of Thrones has always set the bar when it comes to epic battle scenes. However, the makers have promised that the Battle of Winterfell between the dead and the living in Episode 3 is going to be a different ballgame altogether.Wars have come and gone, but the Battle of Winterfell will be witnessing most of the major characters all set to take part in the fight. This isn't just another battle on GoT - this is it, the final fight for survival. The last episode hinted that several beloved characters might not survive the battle, and fans have been waiting anxiously since.In other words, winter is finally here.Also, here's an interesting bit of trivia - the final confrontation, as it is being called, is the longest consecutive battle sequence to be filmed and beats the Battle of Helm's Deep from Lord of the Rings.Evidently, netizens can't keep any longer and are pretty sure that the battle's going to be as emotionally draining for them as it will be for the cast. This is what they have to say:Hold your horses, winter is here!