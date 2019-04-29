Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell is Going to be The Most Epic Battle Sequence Ever

Battle of Winterfell isn't just another battle on GoT - this is it, the final fight for survival.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
Be it the Battle of Castle Black or the Battle of Blackwater, Game of Thrones has always set the bar when it comes to epic battle scenes. However, the makers have promised that the Battle of Winterfell between the dead and the living in Episode 3 is going to be a different ballgame altogether.

Wars have come and gone, but the Battle of Winterfell will be witnessing most of the major characters all set to take part in the fight. This isn't just another battle on GoT - this is it, the final fight for survival. The last episode hinted that several beloved characters might not survive the battle, and fans have been waiting anxiously since.

In other words, winter is finally here.

Also, here's an interesting bit of trivia - the final confrontation, as it is being called, is the longest consecutive battle sequence to be filmed and beats the Battle of Helm's Deep from Lord of the Rings.

Evidently, netizens can't keep any longer and are pretty sure that the battle's going to be as emotionally draining for them as it will be for the cast. This is what they have to say:






















Hold your horses, winter is here!
