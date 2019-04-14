English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones' Cast Guesses the Aussie Slang With Ozzy Man and it's Hilarious
What happened when Brienne, Jamie, Grey Worm, Bran, Tormund, Gendry, and Bronn of 'Game of Thrones' tried to guess Aussie slang words with Ozzy Man?
Screenshots from Ozzy Man Reviews / YouTube.
Loading...
The final season of fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones is less than a day away from release (April 14) and the makers of the highly-popular show have been teasing fans with promos from the much-awaited finale on social media. Yes, seeing Winterfell in ruins wasn't a pretty sight.
The cast, on the other hand, is having a blast with regular appearances on the television before the 6-episode finale drops on the web. Recently, Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was pulled off the perfect April Fool's Day prank by revealing too much while discussing the shooting from the final days of GoT's season 8.
And now, several key characters from the series have come on Ozzy Man Reviews' show to play a guessing game of Aussie slang.
For the unaware, Ozzy Man (Ethan) is a popular YouTuber who is known for his hilarious commentary while reacting to iconic or viral videos floating the airspace. Interestingly, Ozzy's one of the first viral videos on the Internet also happens to be related to Game of Thrones when he reacted to "Oberyn vs Mountain" battle back in 2014.
Now, before we get down to the business, here's a list of actors who showed up on Ozzy's YouTube channel.
Brienne of Tarth / Gwendoline Christie | Jaime Lannister / Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Bronn / Jerome Flynn.
Bran Stark / Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Tormund Giantsbane / Kristofer Hivju.
Grey Worm / Jacob Anderson | Gendry / Joe Dempsie.
Sticking to his Aussie roots, Ozzy proceeds to ask the actors to guess the slang - many of which he himself has used in his reaction videos. The prize? "Pizza Shapes" - a popular snack in Australia. Game on.
"What does 'Fair Dinkum' mean?" Ozzy asks.
"It means 'Watch out for snakes'," Tormund responds. "Fair enough or fair play. You're being honest," says Bran. Grey Worm, Gendry, Brienne and Bronn get it right too.
"Can you use the word 'Crickey' in a sentence?" Ozzy puts forward the second slang. To which Tormund hilariously quips, "Yes!"
Ozzy then quizzes the cast to guess 'Stubby Holder', 'Kicking a banana', 'Shoey,' among others.
The fans who watched the video were in for a ride.
"The meaning of "Shoey" should be changed to whatever that dance was from Tormund 😂"
"When you start getting scared of Kristofer so you start giving him points even when he's wrong lol."
"Briane and jamie interview together, take it as you will."
"Tormund was correct when he said Tony Abbott wore nappies."
"Bran did so well I think you should have given him the Vegemite too."
Now, we do not know who gets to sit on that throne but, hey, you can watch the cast battling to win the Game of Slang here:
The cast, on the other hand, is having a blast with regular appearances on the television before the 6-episode finale drops on the web. Recently, Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was pulled off the perfect April Fool's Day prank by revealing too much while discussing the shooting from the final days of GoT's season 8.
And now, several key characters from the series have come on Ozzy Man Reviews' show to play a guessing game of Aussie slang.
For the unaware, Ozzy Man (Ethan) is a popular YouTuber who is known for his hilarious commentary while reacting to iconic or viral videos floating the airspace. Interestingly, Ozzy's one of the first viral videos on the Internet also happens to be related to Game of Thrones when he reacted to "Oberyn vs Mountain" battle back in 2014.
Now, before we get down to the business, here's a list of actors who showed up on Ozzy's YouTube channel.
Brienne of Tarth / Gwendoline Christie | Jaime Lannister / Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Bronn / Jerome Flynn.
Bran Stark / Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Tormund Giantsbane / Kristofer Hivju.
Grey Worm / Jacob Anderson | Gendry / Joe Dempsie.
Sticking to his Aussie roots, Ozzy proceeds to ask the actors to guess the slang - many of which he himself has used in his reaction videos. The prize? "Pizza Shapes" - a popular snack in Australia. Game on.
"What does 'Fair Dinkum' mean?" Ozzy asks.
"It means 'Watch out for snakes'," Tormund responds. "Fair enough or fair play. You're being honest," says Bran. Grey Worm, Gendry, Brienne and Bronn get it right too.
"Can you use the word 'Crickey' in a sentence?" Ozzy puts forward the second slang. To which Tormund hilariously quips, "Yes!"
Ozzy then quizzes the cast to guess 'Stubby Holder', 'Kicking a banana', 'Shoey,' among others.
The fans who watched the video were in for a ride.
"The meaning of "Shoey" should be changed to whatever that dance was from Tormund 😂"
"When you start getting scared of Kristofer so you start giving him points even when he's wrong lol."
"Briane and jamie interview together, take it as you will."
"Tormund was correct when he said Tony Abbott wore nappies."
"Bran did so well I think you should have given him the Vegemite too."
Now, we do not know who gets to sit on that throne but, hey, you can watch the cast battling to win the Game of Slang here:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale in Asia
- Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- How Your Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results