English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones' Cast Guesses the Aussie Slang With Ozzy Man and Mate, it's Hilarious
What happened when Brienne, Jamie, Grey Worm, Bran, Tormund, Gendry, and Bronn of 'Game of Thrones' tried to guess Aussie slang words with Ozzy Man?
Screenshots from Ozzy Man Reviews / YouTube.
Loading...
The final season of fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones is less than two weeks away from release (April 14) and the makers of the highly-popular show have been teasing fans with promos from the much-awaited finale on social media. Yes, seeing Winterfell in ruins wasn't a pretty sight.
The cast, on the other hand, is having a blast with regular appearances on the television before the 6-episode finale drops on the web. Recently, Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was pulled off the perfect April Fool's Day prank by revealing too much while discussing the shooting from the final days of GoT's season 8.
And now, several key characters from the series have come on Ozzy Man Reviews' show to play a guessing game of Aussie slang.
For the unaware, Ozzy Man (Ethan) is a popular YouTuber who is known for his hilarious commentary while reacting to iconic or viral videos floating the airspace. Interestingly, Ozzy's one of the first viral videos on the Internet also happens to be related to Game of Thrones when he reacted to "Oberyn vs Mountain" battle back in 2014.
Now, before we get down to the business, here's a list of actors who showed up on Ozzy's YouTube channel.
Brienne of Tarth / Gwendoline Christie | Jaime Lannister / Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Bronn / Jerome Flynn.
Bran Stark / Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Tormund Giantsbane / Kristofer Hivju.
Grey Worm / Jacob Anderson | Gendry / Joe Dempsie.
Sticking to his Aussie roots, Ozzy proceeds to ask the actors to guess the slang - many of which he himself has used in his reaction videos. The prize? "Pizza Shapes" - a popular snack in Australia. Game on.
"What does 'Fair Dinkum' mean?" Ozzy asks.
"It means 'Watch out for snakes'," Tormund responds. "Fair enough or fair play. You're being honest," says Bran. Grey Worm, Gendry, Brienne and Bronn get it right too.
"Can you use the word 'Crickey' in a sentence?" Ozzy puts forward the second slang. To which Tormund hilariously quips, "Yes!"
Ozzy then quizzes the cast to guess 'Stubby Holder', 'Kicking a banana', 'Shoey,' among others.
The fans who watched the video were in for a ride.
"The meaning of "Shoey" should be changed to whatever that dance was from Tormund 😂"
"When you start getting scared of Kristofer so you start giving him points even when he's wrong lol."
"Briane and jamie interview together, take it as you will."
"Tormund was correct when he said Tony Abbott wore nappies."
"Bran did so well I think you should have given him the Vegemite too."
Now, we do not know who gets to sit on that throne but, hey, you can watch the cast battling to win the Game of Slang here:
The cast, on the other hand, is having a blast with regular appearances on the television before the 6-episode finale drops on the web. Recently, Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was pulled off the perfect April Fool's Day prank by revealing too much while discussing the shooting from the final days of GoT's season 8.
And now, several key characters from the series have come on Ozzy Man Reviews' show to play a guessing game of Aussie slang.
For the unaware, Ozzy Man (Ethan) is a popular YouTuber who is known for his hilarious commentary while reacting to iconic or viral videos floating the airspace. Interestingly, Ozzy's one of the first viral videos on the Internet also happens to be related to Game of Thrones when he reacted to "Oberyn vs Mountain" battle back in 2014.
Now, before we get down to the business, here's a list of actors who showed up on Ozzy's YouTube channel.
Brienne of Tarth / Gwendoline Christie | Jaime Lannister / Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Bronn / Jerome Flynn.
Bran Stark / Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Tormund Giantsbane / Kristofer Hivju.
Grey Worm / Jacob Anderson | Gendry / Joe Dempsie.
Sticking to his Aussie roots, Ozzy proceeds to ask the actors to guess the slang - many of which he himself has used in his reaction videos. The prize? "Pizza Shapes" - a popular snack in Australia. Game on.
"What does 'Fair Dinkum' mean?" Ozzy asks.
"It means 'Watch out for snakes'," Tormund responds. "Fair enough or fair play. You're being honest," says Bran. Grey Worm, Gendry, Brienne and Bronn get it right too.
"Can you use the word 'Crickey' in a sentence?" Ozzy puts forward the second slang. To which Tormund hilariously quips, "Yes!"
Ozzy then quizzes the cast to guess 'Stubby Holder', 'Kicking a banana', 'Shoey,' among others.
The fans who watched the video were in for a ride.
"The meaning of "Shoey" should be changed to whatever that dance was from Tormund 😂"
"When you start getting scared of Kristofer so you start giving him points even when he's wrong lol."
"Briane and jamie interview together, take it as you will."
"Tormund was correct when he said Tony Abbott wore nappies."
"Bran did so well I think you should have given him the Vegemite too."
Now, we do not know who gets to sit on that throne but, hey, you can watch the cast battling to win the Game of Slang here:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Her Son Ahil Polio Affected
- Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled
- Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- IPL 2019 | 'Was Hoping MS Will Say Good Shot': Hardik on Helicopter Shot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results