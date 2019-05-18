Take the pledge to vote

'Game of Thrones' Cast Throwing Serious Shade at Season 8 Will Make You Go 'Same'

Disappointed by how things have unfolded in the eight and final season of 'Game of Thrones'? Don't worry, the cast is on your side.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
'Game of Thrones' Cast Throwing Serious Shade at Season 8 Will Make You Go 'Same'
Screenshot from Dankius M. Meme / YouTube | Snaps from interviews by ET, NBC and HBO.
Game of Thrones cast is as "disappointed" as you are with the final season of the intensely followed medieval drama. Or that is what it looks like.

Ever since David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the GoT makers, ran out of George RR Martin’s published material and dived into original scripts, the show has been met with severe criticism and received harsh reviews from every corner of the Internet.

Why was Missandei beheaded? Why did Daenerys Targaryen turn into Mad Queen and burn all of King's Landing and the innocent civilians to crisp? Did the evilest character in perhaps the entire television history, Queen Cersei, deserve to die under that wall and rubble? What is Jon Snow even doing in the last season? What was the point of Jamie Lannister's satisfying redemption arc anyway?

These and many more questions have flooded the Internet since the arrival of season 8 in April. Several Game of Thrones fans believe the season and the writing feels rushed, with key characters meeting their underwhelming ends and the show entering into a territory - one that was unknown to GoT and its loyal followers for the past 7 seasons.

Unsurprisingly, the show's ratings have also seen a massive dip with the last two episodes - "The Last of the Starks" and "The Bells" - receiving only 6.1 and 6.7 approval respectively on IMDb, unprecedented for the show.

Such is the disappointment with GoT's final offering, lakhs of people turned to Change.org to sign an online petition and get the entire season remade “with competent writers.” The site even ended up crashing after the massive footfalls it received from the irked fans. For real.

While D&D may have offered explanations in 'Behind the Scenes' of each episode for what they did and why they did that to our favourite show and its characters, the star cast hasn't shied away from throwing some serious shade at how things have unfolded in the eight and final season of Game of Thrones.

A video compilation of such interviews in which the cast has responded to media questions in mostly awkward and disappointed tone is doing the rounds on the Internet.

In one interview, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow calls the final season "disappointing," much to the amusement of the interviewer before changing his answer to “epic.”

Titled "3 Minutes of the Game of Thrones Cast Being Disappointed by Season 8" and put together by YouTuber Dankius M. Meme, the video has been viewed over 11M times on the video sharing website.

You can watch it here:



Thankfully, all hope isn't lost as hundreds of Game of Thrones fans have come out in support of their beloved show.









