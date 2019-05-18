'Game of Thrones' Cast Throwing Serious Shade at Season 8 Will Make You Go 'Same'

Signing a petition to demand HBO remake Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” is not only juvenile and embarrassing, it will be about as effective as signing a petition to add five more days to June “cuz then summer will be longer!” — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 15, 2019

To all my fellow #Got fans, if you are a true fan and pay attention to the story and all the insane work that’s gone into season 8, then you wouldn’t sign that petition. That is all. #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 #GoT8 pic.twitter.com/S14DNCP7UR — Dakota morgan (@dakotamorgan3) May 16, 2019

Everything you need to know about Season 8 of #GameofThrones is summed up by the server crashing because people were signing up so fast for a petition to remake the season and leaving comments by the thousands on how much they hate Benioff and Weis. Pissed fans broke the internet pic.twitter.com/SKGToBaSiw — Wisdom's Golden Light (@WisdomGoldLight) May 15, 2019