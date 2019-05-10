English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones’ Coffee Gaffe Gave Starbucks Over $2 Billion in Free Advertising
'Game of Thrones’ infamous coffee gaffe that sent social media into a meltdown inadvertently also helped Starbucks gain an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising.
Image by HBO. Cup by @VRonni3 / Twitter.
Loading...
Game of Thrones’ infamous coffee gaffe that sent social media into a meltdown inadvertently also helped Starbucks gain an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising.
The modern-day disposable cup that fans were quick to spot in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4’s scene from HBO’s popular medieval fantasy show was actually from a local coffee shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, close to where the Winterfell celebration scene after the "Long Night" was filmed.
Photos and videos of the out-of-place cup went viral on social media within hours of GoT airing worldwide.
Frenzied social media users assumed the cup was a Starbucks beverage and flooded the Internet with its name and memes.
Stacy Jones, CEO of marketing company Hollywood Branded, put the estimated value of the entire unintended buzz at $2.3 billion. Jones cited PR subscriptions service Critical Mention, which has tallied 10,627 mentions of Starbucks and Game of Thrones online and on TV and radio around the world.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime collision of opportunity for Starbucks," she told CNBC. "But really, this is just the tip of the iceberg, because what isn't being monitored or estimated is the word of mouth and social media on top of this."
Separately, social media analytics and monitoring platform Talkwalker counted more than 193,000 mentions within 48 hours that cited both "Starbucks" and "Game of Thrones," or a variation of the series' hashtag, on Twitter, in social forums, blogs, and news sites.
HBO has used digital editing to remove the cup from future airings of the fourth episode.
The modern-day disposable cup that fans were quick to spot in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4’s scene from HBO’s popular medieval fantasy show was actually from a local coffee shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, close to where the Winterfell celebration scene after the "Long Night" was filmed.
Photos and videos of the out-of-place cup went viral on social media within hours of GoT airing worldwide.
Frenzied social media users assumed the cup was a Starbucks beverage and flooded the Internet with its name and memes.
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019
That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ— Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019
ooooh i get it now they all have STARBUCKS names pic.twitter.com/SSj5skShLo— jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 6, 2019
A close-up of the coffee cup in #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6h74N3T2cB— Jennifer Ross (@JennyFefs) May 6, 2019
TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019
Stacy Jones, CEO of marketing company Hollywood Branded, put the estimated value of the entire unintended buzz at $2.3 billion. Jones cited PR subscriptions service Critical Mention, which has tallied 10,627 mentions of Starbucks and Game of Thrones online and on TV and radio around the world.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime collision of opportunity for Starbucks," she told CNBC. "But really, this is just the tip of the iceberg, because what isn't being monitored or estimated is the word of mouth and social media on top of this."
Separately, social media analytics and monitoring platform Talkwalker counted more than 193,000 mentions within 48 hours that cited both "Starbucks" and "Game of Thrones," or a variation of the series' hashtag, on Twitter, in social forums, blogs, and news sites.
HBO has used digital editing to remove the cup from future airings of the fourth episode.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
- Andrew Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
- ICC World Cup 2019 | We're Ready for English Crowd Taunts: Langer
- A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
- Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans For Space Colonies
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results