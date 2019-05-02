English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daenerys Targaryen? Young Girl Trains Her Bird to Attack Anyone She Screams At
A pet bird attacking people the moment its owner, a small girl, lets out a shriek has left Twitter users amused.
Image credit: @Apex_sH | Twitter.
In the four-second long video, the girl is seen standing on a bed while her bird is perched on the bed frame. She then turns towards the camera, lets out a shriek and the bird lunges at the person recording the video.
While the video has drawn a massive 11,000 comments so far, with users expressing their bewilderment over the girl’s “superpower”, one “paranormal investigator” felt there was more than what meets the eye in the video.
“Not an ornithologist but am a paranormal investigator. Don’t mean to alarm you but there is a white reflective material that floats down and appears to make contact with her, just before she screams. Could also be a speck of dust. Caught my eye first thing though,” the user wrote.
Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones? Possibly.
My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT— Lord Flocko 🐦 (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019
hey pic.twitter.com/aqA33IZ2Cw— ??? (@ghostfvces) May 1, 2019
I’M - pic.twitter.com/gQrXe7jxkx— josué (@icedjxsue) May 1, 2019
Why the bird didn’t even think twice about it tho? Didn’t even look , just FLEW— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) May 1, 2019
The last thing you'll see pic.twitter.com/F6H3DlhiZZ— Rex the Mango🐶💣❤🌻 (@TheRubbaRazza) May 1, 2019
Progress to all those who think I’m not working on it. It makes me laugh every time I look at it because the way I drew the bird, it looks more derpy than fierce. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ADqs81YbD5— Chaotic Gaming (@__chaoticgaming) May 1, 2019
My next album cover. pic.twitter.com/M3sUt0agqS— tod (@tsokolove) May 1, 2019
Brooo pic.twitter.com/6R2wxslv7r— Serena Lopez (@Serena_Lopezzz) April 30, 2019
Wait until she level up! pic.twitter.com/WKy4ChPNFa— ⚡JOE-DUH-SEE⚡ (@JOEduhSEE) May 2, 2019
