'Game of Thrones' Fans are Posting Spoilers Without Context and it is the Best thing on the Internet
'GoT' fans know the show is sacred to all and so tweeting out spoilers without context would do far less the damage to its fandom.
Image: Hotstar / HBO.
Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Theon Greyjoy, Samwell Tarly, Jorah Mormont, Hound, Bronn, Brienne, Gendry.
What happens to your favourite characters? How will they fend off the White Walkers? Who will sit on the goddamn Iron Throne?
These and many other questions will be answered in the next month as the final chapter of Game of Thrones draws to a close after almost a decade.
On April 14 (15 in India), the GoT fans got to witness a plethora of cathartic reunions and introductions and a jaw-dropping end to the first episode only gave a glimpse to how things will unfold in the coming weeks.
Sure, the Internet had absolutely no chill, despite the winter being here and GoT fans immediately flooded the web with major spoilers without giving out prior warnings to curse the late risers, especially in India.
Same.
Avoiding #GameOfThrones spoilers today like... pic.twitter.com/csU235vwms— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 15, 2019
Others who had watched the episode, however, knew the show was sacred to all and tweeting out spoilers without context would do far less the damage to its fandom and simultaneously satisfy their excitement to share stuff from the show.
#GameofThrones S08E01— A girl with Love (@Tulikahathi) April 15, 2019
Spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/qwuBRszhxx
#GameofThrones spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/4CaRcVaLee— ches (@chesterechee) April 15, 2019
To those who haven’t seen the 1st episode... here’s a spoiler without context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xjoTNpmfq7— Jaymarc Verce Buan (@TheNewestMakoy) April 15, 2019
#GameOfThrones spoiler without context. pic.twitter.com/IVWOCVncod— Juan Apéstegui (@Novuh) April 15, 2019
#GameOfThrones spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/ItnhmlYBLA— Jeremy Pick (@pick_jeremy) April 15, 2019
Game of thrones premiere spoilers without context #GameofThrones #GOT8 pic.twitter.com/dt0esHqiJn— Kkroses (@Kkroses2) April 15, 2019
#GAMEOFTHRONES— Eddie Bravo (@EddiieBravo) April 15, 2019
SEASON 8 Ep-1
Spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/nzMbOY1GbX
#GameofThrones season 8 episode 1 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/IlJTknOhsP— The Weekday (@TheWeekday7) April 15, 2019
#GameofThrones S8E1 spoilers but without any context pic.twitter.com/wOB3joq1kz— Jake Elling (@jake_elling) April 15, 2019
if u haven’t watched the first ep, spoilers without context #ForTheThrone #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iLObfv8qGc— winter has come (@anjeluuux) April 15, 2019
Spoilers without context for #GameOfThrones Season 8 Episode 1 pic.twitter.com/f6XfUdYojE— Dave Pickett SWCC (@davidmpickett) April 15, 2019
GOT spoilers without context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/F5FEAwB55x— YEOLO (@tzehern_) April 15, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 spoilers but with no context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ewkli5g7pI— rebecca (@baelien_vevo) April 15, 2019
My #GameofThrones season 8 episode 1 summary without spoilers pic.twitter.com/OgPREg6M1I— Jabrail Shah (@IamJabrailShah) April 15, 2019
Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 1 spoilers with no context @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0oB808Bs7K— Amy (@AmyGraceGuitar) April 15, 2019
GoT S8 spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/uzoKdkzWfd— mmmercey‼️ (@heymercey) April 15, 2019
4 pictures that aren't spoilers but tell what happened in that episode. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/uavFbTkjmK— Elias Ben (@Hon0ras) April 15, 2019
Game of Thrones spoilers but without context #got pic.twitter.com/ZduotBtQlA— (@1sttwoletters) April 15, 2019
#GOT spoiler without context. pic.twitter.com/wQzG8yX1De— Tyrion Lannister (@DMxrnilo) April 15, 2019
GoT spoilers without context#got #gotspoiler #nocontextspoiler pic.twitter.com/V06L3EWIJ8— Diego’dzilla (@tribdinosaur) April 15, 2019
Spoilers without context #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/dAGDSQelSg— Floyd Baeweather (@blk_privi) April 15, 2019
