'Game of Thrones' Fans are Posting Spoilers Without Context and it is the Best thing on the Internet

#GameofThrones S08E01

Spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/qwuBRszhxx — A girl with Love (@Tulikahathi) April 15, 2019

To those who haven’t seen the 1st episode... here’s a spoiler without context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xjoTNpmfq7 — Jaymarc Verce Buan (@TheNewestMakoy) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones season 8 episode 1 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/IlJTknOhsP — The Weekday (@TheWeekday7) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones S8E1 spoilers but without any context pic.twitter.com/wOB3joq1kz — Jake Elling (@jake_elling) April 15, 2019

if u haven’t watched the first ep, spoilers without context #ForTheThrone #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iLObfv8qGc — winter has come (@anjeluuux) April 15, 2019

Spoilers without context for #GameOfThrones Season 8 Episode 1 pic.twitter.com/f6XfUdYojE — Dave Pickett SWCC (@davidmpickett) April 15, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 spoilers but with no context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ewkli5g7pI — rebecca (@baelien_vevo) April 15, 2019

My #GameofThrones season 8 episode 1 summary without spoilers pic.twitter.com/OgPREg6M1I — Jabrail Shah (@IamJabrailShah) April 15, 2019

Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 1 spoilers with no context @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/0oB808Bs7K — Amy (@AmyGraceGuitar) April 15, 2019

GoT S8 spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/uzoKdkzWfd — mmmercey‼️ (@heymercey) April 15, 2019

4 pictures that aren't spoilers but tell what happened in that episode. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/uavFbTkjmK — Elias Ben (@Hon0ras) April 15, 2019

The eighth and final season of the massively popular show Game of Thrones is finally here and so are the spoilers on the Internet.Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Theon Greyjoy, Samwell Tarly, Jorah Mormont, Hound, Bronn, Brienne, Gendry.What happens to your favourite characters? How will they fend off the White Walkers? Who will sit on the goddamn Iron Throne?These and many other questions will be answered in the next month as the final chapter of Game of Thrones draws to a close after almost a decade.On April 14 (15 in India), the GoT fans got to witness a plethora of cathartic reunions and introductions and a jaw-dropping end to the first episode only gave a glimpse to how things will unfold in the coming weeks.Sure, the Internet had absolutely no chill, despite the winter being here and GoT fans immediately flooded the web with major spoilers without giving out prior warnings to curse the late risers, especially in India.Same.Others who had watched the episode, however, knew the show was sacred to all and tweeting out spoilers without context would do far less the damage to its fandom and simultaneously satisfy their excitement to share stuff from the show.