1-min read

'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Hilarious Spoilers With No Context to Make Internet a Better Place

The spoilers from Battle of Winterfell are all over the web and some good people on the Internet are trying their bit to save you from ruining the show.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Hilarious Spoilers With No Context to Make Internet a Better Place
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
Loading...
For the Internet is dark and full of Game of Thrones spoilers.

If you are a GoT fan and haven't tuned in to the third episode - The Long Night (or the Battle of Winterfell) yet, the safest place to be right now is far, far away from the Internet.

Millions of fans across the globe watched the Battle of Winterfell anxiously. The battle between the living and dead is set to decide the fate of their beloved characters and whether they eventually end up on the throne, even as the finale lurks dangerously around the corner.

This was it. Speculated as the longest battle sequence to be filmed in television history, the episode delivered on its promise.

Naturally, GoT fans came out in numbers to share about what they had just witnessed - many crossing the holy line and spilling out the spoilers.

Others, who had watched the battle, kept the secrets to themselves while simultaneously tweeting out spoilers with no context to relieve themselves.







































