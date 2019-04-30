'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Hilarious Spoilers With No Context to Make Internet a Better Place
The spoilers from Battle of Winterfell are all over the web and some good people on the Internet are trying their bit to save you from ruining the show.
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
If you are a GoT fan and haven't tuned in to the third episode - The Long Night (or the Battle of Winterfell) yet, the safest place to be right now is far, far away from the Internet.
Millions of fans across the globe watched the Battle of Winterfell anxiously. The battle between the living and dead is set to decide the fate of their beloved characters and whether they eventually end up on the throne, even as the finale lurks dangerously around the corner.
This was it. Speculated as the longest battle sequence to be filmed in television history, the episode delivered on its promise.
Naturally, GoT fans came out in numbers to share about what they had just witnessed - many crossing the holy line and spilling out the spoilers.
Others, who had watched the battle, kept the secrets to themselves while simultaneously tweeting out spoilers with no context to relieve themselves.
No context spoilers for #BattleForWinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pYVBj8izIF— Ashlee Latimer (@ALNL) April 29, 2019
Spoiler with no context#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r6lEC4Bc1h— Chema (@JMVAguirre) April 29, 2019
Spoilers without context - Indian edition.#GOTS8E3 #BattleOfWinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/32amIlhmmq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 29, 2019
#GameofThrones spoiler but there is no context pic.twitter.com/Pl42t6O2VU— larrygatari (@ziml4r) April 29, 2019
episode 3 spoilers with no context #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/w7cdtAcaUK— celine (@celinejadee) April 29, 2019
For those of you that watched the latest episode of #GameofThrones— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 29, 2019
Spoiler with no context.... pic.twitter.com/nH7roOChJH
Game of thrones spoilers with no context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6NNtVaa0Wo— Kristy (@__YTSiRK) April 29, 2019
Game of Thrones episode 3 spoilers with no context #GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/9pXOrhnpLF— TheDøgFather (@Szmakles) April 29, 2019
Season 8 Episode 3: Spoilers No Context #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/80rXjufuEy— Danielle (@YellAtMeLleinad) April 29, 2019
spoilers with no context #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Awf4BsiTjs— f (@fasihnating) April 29, 2019
season 8 episode 3 spoilers no context #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mvXqCSQ4zG— shivs (@sh1vyy) April 29, 2019
#BattleForWinterfell no context spoilers #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HKz6xjGwwk— Chris🌊 (@skibicki_chris) April 29, 2019
#GameofThrones #battleofwinterfell no context spoilers pic.twitter.com/9wX0YpebRQ— Elle Ee (@ElleEe17571651) April 29, 2019
