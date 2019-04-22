Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry

The second episode of the eight season of 'Game of Thrones' was already out there before the world could sit and binge on the action together but then the Internet got clever.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
HBO / Hotstar image | @amandahaid12 / Twitter.
The second episode of the eight season of Game of Thrones was already out there before the world could sit and binge on the action together.

Yes, the newest GoT offering was leaked almost six hours before the actual premiere, and not because of piracy. The episode was available in its entirety on Amazon Prime in Germany, way in advance.

Needless to say, the Internet was dark and full of spoilers in the hours that followed.

Keeping up with the tradition, GoT fans showed absolutely no mercy to the living and posted several spoilers to ruin it for all the late risers (especially for fans back in India).

Others, who had watched the episode, however, knew the show was sacred to all and tweeting out spoilers without context would do far less the damage to its fandom and simultaneously satisfy their excitement to share stuff from the show.

































