'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
The second episode of the eight season of 'Game of Thrones' was already out there before the world could sit and binge on the action together but then the Internet got clever.
HBO / Hotstar image | @amandahaid12 / Twitter.
Yes, the newest GoT offering was leaked almost six hours before the actual premiere, and not because of piracy. The episode was available in its entirety on Amazon Prime in Germany, way in advance.
Needless to say, the Internet was dark and full of spoilers in the hours that followed.
Keeping up with the tradition, GoT fans showed absolutely no mercy to the living and posted several spoilers to ruin it for all the late risers (especially for fans back in India).
Others, who had watched the episode, however, knew the show was sacred to all and tweeting out spoilers without context would do far less the damage to its fandom and simultaneously satisfy their excitement to share stuff from the show.
#GameOfThrones spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/A7B2DvVuUW— Clay Middleton (@claymiddletown) April 22, 2019
@GameOfThrones spoiler without context (and what came to my mind during that story) #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iMJxgNXqGo— Jules Darko (@superfluous) April 22, 2019
#GameofThrones SPOILERS WITHOUT CONTEXT pt 2 pic.twitter.com/CyEbJ6LEo6— Jin (@jinjin2977) April 22, 2019
Episode two spoilers without context— Adnān Stark (@idooleyi) April 22, 2019
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Td37ZOg2dE
#gameofthrones spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/pVbx6adekc— Amanda ☀️ (@amandahaid12) April 22, 2019
#GameOfThornes ep2 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/WG9NRsBmLq— Silvr (@silvrarts) April 22, 2019
#GOTS8E2 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/bYzqq7JXND— Sabia Targaryen👸🏻 (@SabiaBergkamp) April 22, 2019
#GOTS8E2 spoiler without context : pic.twitter.com/VZUOrAMBoD— mb🌋 (@plksnumber1fan) April 21, 2019
Spoilers without context #GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7F7DmOYU3i— Dr Gill Mountford (@GLMountford) April 22, 2019
#GamefThrones Season 8 Episode 2 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/7NZWaDfLSA— Dumbass (@renaissance238) April 22, 2019
GoT S08E02 Spoiler Without Context pic.twitter.com/Pl1pGRttqx— WatchmenID (@WatchmenID) April 22, 2019
