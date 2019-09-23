"Shame! Shame! Shame!"

Considered one of the most complex characters in the Game of Thrones universe and perhaps the television history, Lena Headey's portrayal of villainous Cersei Lannister had to stay content with a nomination in the category of supporting actress for a drama at 71st Primetime Emmys.

Lena, along with Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Masie Williams (Arya Stark) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) lost out to Julia Garner of 'Ozark', much to the disappointment of fans of the fantasy series created by David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

In fact, the only two wins that came Game of Thrones' way on the big night were in categories: 1) Outstanding Drama Series 2) Best supporting actor in a drama for Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

But Lena's loss at Emmys was a hard spill to swallow for the fans who had witnessed a "true evil character" in the course of eight seasons of the show. From Missandei's beheading to blowing up The Great Sept Of Baelor, Cersei Lannister had done it all.

Naturally, GoT loyalists came out in huge numbers on Twitter to express their disbelief over Lena's loss.

Lena Headey has 0 wins for portraying Cersei Lannister, I really can’t believe it... 💔 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CZ6xPCV0TL — Yoshi (@Liveryoshi) September 23, 2019

“she can do more with a look than most of us can with a couple pages of dialogue.” - conleth hill about lena headey imagine not giving lena a single emmy for her portrayal of cersei lannister, this is absolutely ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ciW1f0gZ6Z — ellie (@odairannies) September 23, 2019

lena not winning a single emmy for her portrayal of cersei is a joke. — nads (@emiliasclcrke) September 23, 2019

Lena Headey is really going to be Emmyless for her performance as Cersei Mother Fucking Lannister. How could you let this happen #Emmys? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/O6lBwUAU2i — McSundae (@joanneedsleep) September 23, 2019

SO THIS IS IT???? LENA DOESNT GET ONE SINGLE AWARD FOR HER PERFORMANCE AS CERSEI????? I CANT BELIVE THIS SHOW IS FULL OF SHIT #EMMYS pic.twitter.com/hamj3YOulR — ً (@madaenerys) September 23, 2019

LENA HEADEY NEVER WON AN EMMY FOR CERSEI LANNISTER pic.twitter.com/whng4lgZEo — kyle elgort (@kyle4prezident) September 23, 2019

Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke not winning any Emmy for their roles as Cersei and Daenerys is tragic and disrespectful. They deserved better. #GameOfThrones #Emmys pic.twitter.com/PvbUPisPof — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) September 23, 2019

me knowing i have to live with the fact that lena headey played cersei lannister for 8 years and didn’t win a single emmy for it pic.twitter.com/tbyPNooPhw — carol #forLena (@wiigspaulson) September 23, 2019

lena headey never won an emmy for playing cersei lannister and she was the best actress on the show pic.twitter.com/wv7G4v0P7N — muriel (@ptanderstan) September 23, 2019

the fact that lena headey will never win an award for playing cersei lannister is absolutely revolting — rita (@lidiasaguilar) September 23, 2019

So you're telling me that THIS woman never won a fucking Emmy in 8 years for playing Cersei Lannister THIS IS HOW YOU FUCKING DISRESPECT AN INCREDIBLY TALENTED ACTRESS YOU COWARD #Emmyspic.twitter.com/sr2V6ACpfn — ‎m a r i #ForLena (@leoqoldfitz) September 23, 2019

Lena Heady has never won an Emmy for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister. A SHAME. #Emmys2019 — ℝίτα || EMMYLIA (@JonxDanyy) September 23, 2019

Sadly enough, this isn't the only time followers of Cersei Lannister have had to face disappointment this year.

In an anti-climactic ending for such a powerful character, Cersei died when the Red Keep collapsed on top of her, burned down by Daenerys' last dragon. She died in the arms of her brother and lover, Jamie Lannister. That her character had been built over the eight seasons as a horrific villain, many viewers opined that Cersei deserved a "better death" that fit her mighty status.

