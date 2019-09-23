Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Shame!': Game of Thrones Fans are Super Pissed About Cersei Lannister Not Winning at Emmys

Considered one of the most complex characters in the 'Game of Thrones' universe, Lena Headey's portrayal of villainous Cersei had to stay content with a nomination at 71st Primetime Emmys.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Shame!': Game of Thrones Fans are Super Pissed About Cersei Lannister Not Winning at Emmys
Game of Thrones / Hotstar.
Loading...

"Shame! Shame! Shame!"

Considered one of the most complex characters in the Game of Thrones universe and perhaps the television history, Lena Headey's portrayal of villainous Cersei Lannister had to stay content with a nomination in the category of supporting actress for a drama at 71st Primetime Emmys.

Lena, along with Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Masie Williams (Arya Stark) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) lost out to Julia Garner of 'Ozark', much to the disappointment of fans of the fantasy series created by David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

In fact, the only two wins that came Game of Thrones' way on the big night were in categories: 1) Outstanding Drama Series 2) Best supporting actor in a drama for Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

But Lena's loss at Emmys was a hard spill to swallow for the fans who had witnessed a "true evil character" in the course of eight seasons of the show. From Missandei's beheading to blowing up The Great Sept Of Baelor, Cersei Lannister had done it all.

Naturally, GoT loyalists came out in huge numbers on Twitter to express their disbelief over Lena's loss.

Sadly enough, this isn't the only time followers of Cersei Lannister have had to face disappointment this year.

In an anti-climactic ending for such a powerful character, Cersei died when the Red Keep collapsed on top of her, burned down by Daenerys' last dragon. She died in the arms of her brother and lover, Jamie Lannister. That her character had been built over the eight seasons as a horrific villain, many viewers opined that Cersei deserved a "better death" that fit her mighty status.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram