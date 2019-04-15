English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones' Fans Cannot Stop Thinking About Arya's Secret Weapon Request to Gendry
Arya Stark is definitely gearing up for the big battle against the White Walkers. But what exactly does she want Gendry to forge? Redditors have come up with their own theories to solve this mystery.
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
Spoilers ahead. You've been warned.
Seriously Arya Stark, what's up?
The first episode of the last season of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, her army of the Dothraki, Unsullied and Second Sons, along with her two full-grown dragons arrive in Winterfell. The much-anticipated episode that premiered on April 14 saw several reunions including that of Robert Baratheon's bastard son Gendry and Arya Stark.
The old pals, who haven't seen each other since season three when the Brotherhood Without Banners sold Gendry to Melisandre, finally came face to face, in a scene that raised more eyebrows than bringing cheer.
Why?
Arya, who is always up to something, asks Gendry to carve out a special weapon for her. The Stark girl, already armed with a Valyrian steel dagger, hands Gendry a blueprint of a modular weapon - a double-ended spear, that has dragonglass at one end (as mentioned in her drawing) and probably a Valyrian steel blade at the other. We aren't sure of the latter.
As we were told earlier, Dragonglass and Valyrian steel are the only materials that could be the end of White Walkers.
Now, everyone who is following the show, knows that Arya definitely wants to go all out in the big war against the blue-eyed monsters and wights but her request to Gendry has also given birth to several theories around the secret weapon and its use on Reddit's r/gameofthrones.
"It could be something similar to what they use to cut off faces? Maybe to cut off a white walker face?"
"But why would one part need to be screwed onto another? AFAIK the series so far suggested a scalping knife would pretty much do if you want to cut off a face. I think this is something different. Like a special arrow or dart. I bet an anti-WW weapon with dragonglass."
"That shot from the trailer during the battle looked like she was fighting with a spear so it could be"
"Tip is clearly labeled as dragonglass. Almost looks like a blow dart but that doesnt make any sense and would be too heavy. If it's any other projectile I can't recall if Arya has access to a crossbow or longbow. I dunno."
"In the preview there’s a shot with Arya using a bow"
"An arrow that when you try to pull it out it pops off and the dragon glass stays in? Idk that’s my guess"
"Arya is good with a crossbow as she showed in season one in Winterfell."
"Arya's hero was Nymeria, the Queen of Dorn. The Dornish are known for using spears. I think it may be in part Arya trying to be like her hero."
"Its the weapon she’s going to use to kill the Night King. That’s my prediction and I’m sticking to it."
The Reddit post has tons of theories analysing Arya's unique war weapon. You can check the entire thread here:
[SPOILERS] Arya's Request from r/gameofthrones
