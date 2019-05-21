Yay or Nay? ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About this Daenerys-Drogon Scene in Finale

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9ePi3UiEao — Jonathan Hill (@jhill1181) May 20, 2019

The last episode of Game of Thrones aired on May 20, leaving millions of fans hreartbroken, disappointed, nostalgic and triggered. The 9-year-long saga was truly a testament to the commitment of fans who have watched every frame of the show and analyzed every cue and change in lighting with a hawk's eye in order to be able to make better predictions of the show's fate. And now that the last episode is finally over, fans cannot help obsessing over some of the cinematography in the last episode, especially that scene where Daenerys Targaryen walks into the remains of King's Landing for the first time after the carnage of 'The Bells'.The scene being referenced is the one where Dany walks in through the burnt ruins of Kings Landing to address her victorious army of the Unsullied and the Dothraki. The shot, which marks her entry for the first (and last, sob) time on the finale, has her emerge from the horizon even as Drogon's wings foreshadow her arrival before the dragon takes flight.The visual effect thus created is one of a victorious Daenerys, haloed by the wings of her dragon, the only remaining one.Many have praised the shot in the scene, and one tweet mentioning how the shot should be taught in film schools got over 34,000 likes.However, even fans weren't buying it this time. Many pointed out that the "brilliant shot" that people were so bent on celebrating was not a camera shot at all but CGI. Others pointed out that even in terms of CGI, the shot was average at best as the symbology of Daenerys rising out of the shadow of her dragon was hardly original. Of course, it took only so long for the shot to become a meme.Meanwhile, fans were heartbroken at the way Drogon reacted to Dany's death.The final episode of the show that ran from 2011-2019 saw the end of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of Jon Snow, who then takes the black and joins the Night Watch once again, this time hopefully for life. Bran takes the Iron Throne as Bran the Broken. And though the makers left fans miffed over the multitude of loose ends that remained untethered, at least the million of people who had followed the series for almost a decade, can now finally rest in peace, knowing the "Iron Throne" (or whatever replaced it) is in able hands.