Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Left Really Confused After This New Relationship in Episode 4

Episode 4 of season 8 happens to be a cathartic moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Left Really Confused After This New Relationship in Episode 4
Episode 4 of season 8 happens to be a cathartic moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple.
Loading...
Warning: Spoilers ahead!

So, it finally happened. Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister have had loads of chemistry oozing on-screen ever since they were paired together for the first time in Season 2. Six seasons later, the two finally consummate their relationship.

For a while now, fans have been waiting for both Jaime and Brienne to finally admit that they love each other, although they each claim to be too psychologically damaged to do son. Nevertheless, episode 4 of season 8 happens to be a cathartic moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple.

But, what on earth was that?

Jaime slept with Brienne, but why does he leave her immediately after? Of course, Brienne is left distraught and bamboozled. Never mind, we're pretty sure that wasn't the last time we'll be seeing them together anyway.

But the mere prospect has fans all riled up. This is how they reacted:
















While fans were really excited initially, some were in for a harsh time halfway through the episode. They couldn't believe that Jaime, of all people, would be leaving Brienne in such a ruthless manner.













Fingers crossed, we'll just have to wait and see.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram