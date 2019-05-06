Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Left Really Confused After This New Relationship in Episode 4
Episode 4 of season 8 happens to be a cathartic moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple.
So, it finally happened. Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister have had loads of chemistry oozing on-screen ever since they were paired together for the first time in Season 2. Six seasons later, the two finally consummate their relationship.
For a while now, fans have been waiting for both Jaime and Brienne to finally admit that they love each other, although they each claim to be too psychologically damaged to do son. Nevertheless, episode 4 of season 8 happens to be a cathartic moment for fans who had been rooting for the couple.
But, what on earth was that?
Jaime slept with Brienne, but why does he leave her immediately after? Of course, Brienne is left distraught and bamboozled. Never mind, we're pretty sure that wasn't the last time we'll be seeing them together anyway.
But the mere prospect has fans all riled up. This is how they reacted:
@ Brienne and Jaime— harman. (@woIgang) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Lg18ml32HE
JAIME AND BRIENNE OMAIGAD YAAAAAAS GIRL. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/tMQb6HQUcu— Andy Lu (@andrealucia98) May 6, 2019
me watching gendry and arya vs. me watching jamie and brienne pic.twitter.com/f2TlAZRFGm— nic (@niccletali) May 6, 2019
Brienne after losing her V card to Jaime fookin Lannister #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/9sCaZF49NB— SARA (@saraalmoura) May 6, 2019
I have shipped Jamie and Brienne since day 1! Lol #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/5e4QaHfGlD— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) May 6, 2019
While fans were really excited initially, some were in for a harsh time halfway through the episode. They couldn't believe that Jaime, of all people, would be leaving Brienne in such a ruthless manner.
2 secs later.... pic.twitter.com/1gFmODck7k— Shivani △⃒⃘ (@shivs95) May 6, 2019
I tweeted this half way through the episode and and this is me now pic.twitter.com/lQgJ2rWSDL— nic (@niccletali) May 6, 2019
Then this happened pic.twitter.com/15qeW97Sjb— ꀘ ꍟ ꈤ ꀸ ꋪ ꍏ (@Truble247365) May 6, 2019
I’m going to trust Jaime. He was thinking real hard before he left, I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt. He deserves that pic.twitter.com/rvE96a3ZGr— SARA (@saraalmoura) May 6, 2019
Fingers crossed, we'll just have to wait and see.
