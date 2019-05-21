Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Misplaced Plastic Water Bottles in Series Finale

After a 'Starbucks' cup had casually appeared at Winterfell, 'Game of Thrones' fans spotted two misplaced plastic water bottles in King's Landing.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Misplaced Plastic Water Bottles in Series Finale
Image tweeted by @JonxDanyy.
Loading...
(This post contains spoilers! You've been warned.)

Yep, you read that right.

In what could probably be another embarrassing production gaffe after that "Starbucks" coffee cup appeared sitting next to Daenerys Targaryen at Winterfell, the medieval epic drama had a fresh new cameo in the series' finale no one had expected. Two water bottles.

After Jon Snow slays Dany; the Lords and the Ladies of Westeros unite for a council meeting at King's Landing.

Samwell Tarly, Davos Seaworth, Ser Brienne, Yara Greyjoy, Gendry Baratheon, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark among others sit down together to decide their next ruler.

Tyrion Lannister, who is Greyworm's prisoner for betraying Dany, is summoned to the meeting when he suggests the council (led by Sansa) that Bran would be the most fitting contender as King, for who better knows the history of whatever has unfolded in all these years than the Three-eyed Raven.

The council votes and Bran is chosen as the new King. Bran picks Tyrion has his hand and the latter tells Jon Snow that as a punishment for slaying the queen, he has to return to the Wall and join the Nights Watch.

So far so good? Apparently not.

As the council was busy prepping for the future, another council member was seated next to Samwell Tarly. A recyclable bottle of water. Don't believe us?

The goof up was first spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @bethisloco, who paused the scene and zoomed in at 46 minutes and 19 seconds in the episode to show us the not-so-subtle water bottle peeking out near Samwell's left leg.

Here's the video:










If one wasn't enough, a second plastic bottle was spotted hiding between Ser Davos and Gendry's chair during the council meeting.

second water bottle

This was brought to our attention by @bethisloco.




Game of Thrones fans, who have already been vocal about their feelings on how underwhelming the much-anticipated eight and final season has been, couldn't help but fire shots at the production team and makers for goofing up once again.



















Earlier, HBO, in an official statement, had acknowledged the "Starbucks" goof up.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO's press release read.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram