'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Misplaced Plastic Water Bottles in Series Finale

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

I bet they hid coffee cups and water bottles in every episode. We just have to find them 👀 — Ophelia (@HospitalCoffee_) May 20, 2019

GoT execs despite all the mistakes pic.twitter.com/vICSZqgyrn — Qoolboy Skew (@IckeyAzalea) May 20, 2019

😡 this episode keep getting worse — سعودية حجازية 🇸🇦 (@Dlsj33) May 20, 2019

It was becoming a game like where's Waldo — Wicked74303 (@Wicked74303) May 20, 2019

They aren't even trying at this point — Joe (@joegrst) May 20, 2019

(This post contains spoilers! You've been warned.)Yep, you read that right.In what could probably be another embarrassing production gaffe after that "Starbucks" coffee cup appeared sitting next to Daenerys Targaryen at Winterfell, the medieval epic drama had a fresh new cameo in the series' finale no one had expected. Two water bottles.After Jon Snow slays Dany; the Lords and the Ladies of Westeros unite for a council meeting at King's Landing.Samwell Tarly, Davos Seaworth, Ser Brienne, Yara Greyjoy, Gendry Baratheon, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark among others sit down together to decide their next ruler.Tyrion Lannister, who is Greyworm's prisoner for betraying Dany, is summoned to the meeting when he suggests the council (led by Sansa) that Bran would be the most fitting contender as King, for who better knows the history of whatever has unfolded in all these years than the Three-eyed Raven.The council votes and Bran is chosen as the new King. Bran picks Tyrion has his hand and the latter tells Jon Snow that as a punishment for slaying the queen, he has to return to the Wall and join the Nights Watch.So far so good? Apparently not.As the council was busy prepping for the future, another council member was seated next to Samwell Tarly. A recyclable bottle of water. Don't believe us?The goof up was first spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @bethisloco, who paused the scene and zoomed in at 46 minutes and 19 seconds in the episode to show us the not-so-subtle water bottle peeking out near Samwell's left leg.If one wasn't enough, a second plastic bottle was spotted hiding between Ser Davos and Gendry's chair during the council meeting.This was brought to our attention by @bethisloco.Game of Thrones fans, who have already been vocal about their feelings on how underwhelming the much-anticipated eight and final season has been, couldn't help but fire shots at the production team and makers for goofing up once again.Earlier, HBO, in an official statement, had acknowledged the "Starbucks" goof up.“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea,” HBO's press release read.