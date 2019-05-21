English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Game of Thrones' Fans Were Really Emotional Over this Precious Reunion in Season Finale
Jon Snow and his pet direwolf Ghost got to finally meet each other in the finale of 'Game of Thrones.'
Image by HBO.
(Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.)
If there was one reunion all of Game of Thrones universe has waited with baited breaths for, it was, unarguably, direwolf Ghost meeting his master Jon Snow in the North. It finally took place in the final moments of the show's last offering.
How did it happen?
Jon Snow, upon seeing Dany turning into Mad Queen, ends up slaying her at King's Landing. The Queen's death prompts the Lords and Ladies of Westeros to choose their new ruler and after a brief discussion and voting, Bran Stark is the chosen king of the six kingdoms.
Tyrion Lannister, Bran's newly appointed hand, instructs Jon Snow that as a punishment for murdering the queen, he has to return to the Wall and join the Nights Watch.
On his return to the Wall, Jon unites with Ghost and pets his beloved buddy.
While the season may have not gotten a universal nod from the fans, the reunion pretty much made the Game of Thrones forget all their woes.
In case Dany's violence on the King's Landing has blurred your memory, here's a quick refresher from the show's one of the most heartbreaking scenes.
After the end of Night King and his army of the dead, Tormund Giantsbane bid farewell to Jon Snow and announced that the Wildlings would return to the North and get back to their usual lives. Jon, the King in the North, who was marching towards King's Landing asked Tormund to take care of the goodest of good boys, Ghost, for the direwolf couldn't survive the weather in the South.
While his decision made all the sense in the world, the makers thought it was okay for Jon Snow to leave without petting the loyal and cute CGI furball.
The scene, for obvious reasons, led to severe social media backlash and the Internet took an oath to never "forgive" Jon for being so heartless.
Thankfully, the makers had thought this through and decided to have a reunion of the inseparable buddies in Game of Thrones finale.
THE LOVE THAT GHOST DESERVES. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AgYT8ej1Be— Binge Mode (@binge_mode) May 20, 2019
GOD BLESS WE FINALLY GOT OUR GHOST PET. I TAKE ALL THE BAD THINGS BACK— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) May 20, 2019
Jon reunited with Ghost... it’s really all I cared about.— Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) May 20, 2019
they totally shot that Ghost scene on like Wednesday afternoon, didn't they— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 20, 2019
Jon and Ghost reunited! #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/hQFKKF21H6— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 20, 2019
What an ending #GameOfThrones I’m not thrilled about who ended up as King but I love that ghost got the ending he deserved. Thanks for the tears #TheFinalEpisode— Ashley Alexiss (@AshAlexiss) May 20, 2019
All hail King Ghost. The true good boy of the real north.— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) May 20, 2019
