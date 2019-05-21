Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Game of Thrones' Fans Were Really Emotional Over this Precious Reunion in Season Finale

Jon Snow and his pet direwolf Ghost got to finally meet each other in the finale of 'Game of Thrones.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Game of Thrones' Fans Were Really Emotional Over this Precious Reunion in Season Finale
Image by HBO.
Loading...
(Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.)

If there was one reunion all of Game of Thrones universe has waited with baited breaths for, it was, unarguably, direwolf Ghost meeting his master Jon Snow in the North. It finally took place in the final moments of the show's last offering.

How did it happen?

Jon Snow, upon seeing Dany turning into Mad Queen, ends up slaying her at King's Landing. The Queen's death prompts the Lords and Ladies of Westeros to choose their new ruler and after a brief discussion and voting, Bran Stark is the chosen king of the six kingdoms.

Tyrion Lannister, Bran's newly appointed hand, instructs Jon Snow that as a punishment for murdering the queen, he has to return to the Wall and join the Nights Watch.

On his return to the Wall, Jon unites with Ghost and pets his beloved buddy.

While the season may have not gotten a universal nod from the fans, the reunion pretty much made the Game of Thrones forget all their woes.






















In case Dany's violence on the King's Landing has blurred your memory, here's a quick refresher from the show's one of the most heartbreaking scenes.

After the end of Night King and his army of the dead, Tormund Giantsbane bid farewell to Jon Snow and announced that the Wildlings would return to the North and get back to their usual lives. Jon, the King in the North, who was marching towards King's Landing asked Tormund to take care of the goodest of good boys, Ghost, for the direwolf couldn't survive the weather in the South.

While his decision made all the sense in the world, the makers thought it was okay for Jon Snow to leave without petting the loyal and cute CGI furball.

The scene, for obvious reasons, led to severe social media backlash and the Internet took an oath to never "forgive" Jon for being so heartless.




Thankfully, the makers had thought this through and decided to have a reunion of the inseparable buddies in Game of Thrones finale.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram