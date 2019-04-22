Take the pledge to vote

'Game of Thrones' Just Had Another Major Reunion But Not Everyone is Happy

The eight and final season of 'Game of Thrones' has been all about the reunions but when Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen, oh well) and this character were seen in the same frame, not all were happy.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

April 22, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
'Game of Thrones' Just Had Another Major Reunion But Not Everyone is Happy
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead. You've been warned)

The eight and final season of Game of Thrones has been all about the reunions but when Jon Snow (umm Aegon Targaryen) and his direwolf Ghost were finally seen in the same frame, not all were happy - and there's a strong reason for those mixed bag feelings.

Ghost, the loyal beast, who was last seen resting beside his dead master back in Season 6, was the first one to know that Jon's corpse had come back to life - a scene that got the loudest cheer, perhaps in the entirety of GoT.

ghost

jon hbo

(Image credit: HBO / Hotstar)

After ghosting him out in season 7, the makers finally decided to give his fans a glimpse of the white furry beast.

In a scene that is being talked (a lot) on the web right now, we see three brothers of the Night's Watch - Jon Snow, Samwell Tarly, and Dolorous Edd Tollett talking about their fallen brothers and awaiting the arrival of the army of the dead at the Winterfell when Ghost makes a special appearance in the frame.

ghost season 8

His sudden arrival and reunion with Jon was obviously cheered.











































However, many believed the fur baby deserved a proper reunion and more screen time than he actually got for the services he's provided over the years.















