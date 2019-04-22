'Game of Thrones' Just Had Another Major Reunion But Not Everyone is Happy
The eight and final season of 'Game of Thrones' has been all about the reunions but when Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen, oh well) and this character were seen in the same frame, not all were happy.
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
The eight and final season of Game of Thrones has been all about the reunions but when Jon Snow (umm Aegon Targaryen) and his direwolf Ghost were finally seen in the same frame, not all were happy - and there's a strong reason for those mixed bag feelings.
Ghost, the loyal beast, who was last seen resting beside his dead master back in Season 6, was the first one to know that Jon's corpse had come back to life - a scene that got the loudest cheer, perhaps in the entirety of GoT.
(Image credit: HBO / Hotstar)
After ghosting him out in season 7, the makers finally decided to give his fans a glimpse of the white furry beast.
In a scene that is being talked (a lot) on the web right now, we see three brothers of the Night's Watch - Jon Snow, Samwell Tarly, and Dolorous Edd Tollett talking about their fallen brothers and awaiting the arrival of the army of the dead at the Winterfell when Ghost makes a special appearance in the frame.
His sudden arrival and reunion with Jon was obviously cheered.
YALL PEEP THE BESTEST BOY GHOST #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/C7ind8yIKk— LIN ʷᶦᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ (@papitotaetae) April 22, 2019
When Ghost appears on screen for .2 seconds just to bless us. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/uz0ZXA5WdL— Justin Harenchar (@justinharenchar) April 22, 2019
Me: Oh look, its ghost. *Double take*— Saray_Camarillo (@camarillo_saray) April 22, 2019
ME: OH MY GOD. MY FURRY BABY. YOU PURE CREATURE YOU. YOU'RE BACK, NEVER GO AWAY AGAIN.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bohkiLLHzm
GHOST #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ztJQX5eUCx— Warrior of Light (@BrotherKaufman) April 22, 2019
#gameofthrones— where tf is ghost? (@JackInacker) April 22, 2019
Ghost jumping back into the series after being gone for three years... pic.twitter.com/0KroerLU8D
Protect Ghost at all costs. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Pv2GjDtiOw— Aravis (@hijosdegondor) April 22, 2019
About f-king time they brought #Ghost back!! Thank God! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2mkOVfvFYS— Katie Li (@ildaisy4100) April 22, 2019
*Ghost finally gets his .5 seconds of screen time in #GameOfThrones— ᴘᴏʟᴏ (@PostsByPolo) April 22, 2019
Audience: pic.twitter.com/KeAQthFu7F
The internet collectively screaming when #Ghost made it into the background of a scene#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/0OtJoq3u58— #ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) April 22, 2019
me when Ghost came back on #GameofThrones tonight pic.twitter.com/ABuGhKxkCp— kayla m. parker (@kaylamparkerr) April 22, 2019
Ghost is back! Best scene from today’s #GOTS8E2 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Cr1zOcQ4xE— Monica Pereira Stark (@webbed_vagabond) April 22, 2019
Nobody :— G Cleve (@ianthonyjr) April 22, 2019
Ghost : #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MKAQgCzcrf
GHOST, BABY! GHOST! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RAkk9LV1Vw— harman. (@woIgang) April 22, 2019
nothing else matters in this episode except that ghost is alive and well #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/gzR9WxRvL6— (@stormbornjedi) April 22, 2019
However, many believed the fur baby deserved a proper reunion and more screen time than he actually got for the services he's provided over the years.
We FINALLY see Ghost after 2 seasons and he's just standing in the background like a statue THE DISRESPECT #GameOfThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/ZH49wI91hl— ℝίτα❄||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) April 22, 2019
How tf are they just going to nonchalantly throw Ghost back into the show without a proper reunion scene. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QDBK2ZbRq2— Darin (@RuhRoweRarin) April 22, 2019
this is the first time we’ve seen ghost in years and there’s no cute reunion im livid— osha (@oshawildling) April 22, 2019
how you gonna just casually insert ghost into the corner of a scene like that? #GameofThrones— Stefanie (@stefanie1027) April 22, 2019
Seeing Ghost come back and NOT be acknowledged. Wtf HBO #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QkK0CgxRw6— jam. (@jprecix) April 22, 2019
