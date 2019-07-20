Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

GoT's Brienne of Tarth Submits Her Own Name for Emmy and Gets Nominated, Fans Troll HBO

Many GoT stars have had to self-nominate for the Emmys including Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten who played the roles of Theon Greyjoy and Melisandre.

News18.com

July 20, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
GoT's Brienne of Tarth Submits Her Own Name for Emmy and Gets Nominated, Fans Troll HBO
Image credit: Twitter/Reuters
Gwendoline Christie, who became a household name after playing the spectacular Ser Brienne of Tarth in blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones, has been making headlines for being just as bad-ass off screen as she was on it.

Christie was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Brienne. However, though Game of Thrones rules the roost with a whopping 32 nominations, Christie's name was not put forth by HBO. Christie ended up submitting her nominations HERSELF.

As per a report in CBS, HBO only nominated actors Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who played Cersei Lannister, Arya and Sansa Stark in the series for the category. However, Christie chose to pay her own entry fee ($225 or approximately 15,400 INR, which would otherwise have been borne by the network) and submit her name, according to the The Holyywood Reporter.

And well, she ended up getting nominated! And it wasn't just her.

Many GoT stars have had to self-nominate for the Emmys including Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten who played the roles of Theon Greyjoy and Melisandre. Allen is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Christie confirmed her nomination with an Instagram post. She would be competing with co-stars Williams, Heady, and Turner as well as Friona Shaw for Killing Eve Julia Garner of Ozark.

The bad-assery of Christie won many hearts online.

Christi had her fans' backs with the perfect response.

Well, here's congratulating Emmy nominated actors who have proved that they don't need anybody's help to rule the world.

