GoT's Brienne of Tarth Submits Her Own Name for Emmy and Gets Nominated, Fans Troll HBO

Gwendoline Christie, who became a household name after playing the spectacular Ser Brienne of Tarth in blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones, has been making headlines for being just as bad-ass off screen as she was on it.

Christie was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Brienne. However, though Game of Thrones rules the roost with a whopping 32 nominations, Christie's name was not put forth by HBO. Christie ended up submitting her nominations HERSELF.

As per a report in CBS, HBO only nominated actors Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who played Cersei Lannister, Arya and Sansa Stark in the series for the category. However, Christie chose to pay her own entry fee ($225 or approximately 15,400 INR, which would otherwise have been borne by the network) and submit her name, according to the The Holyywood Reporter.

And well, she ended up getting nominated! And it wasn't just her.

Many GoT stars have had to self-nominate for the Emmys including Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten who played the roles of Theon Greyjoy and Melisandre. Allen is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Christie confirmed her nomination with an Instagram post. She would be competing with co-stars Williams, Heady, and Turner as well as Friona Shaw for Killing Eve Julia Garner of Ozark.

The bad-assery of Christie won many hearts online.

HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie for an Emmy so she submitted herself and got a nomination.Be your own biggest cheerleader. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) July 17, 2019

gwendoline christie and alfie allen both getting emmy nominations after self-submitting themselves is literally a big “fuck you” to hbo and i am LIVING. — karen (@whydoikar) July 16, 2019

live image of me finding out gwendoline christie submitted herself for an emmy nomination (after hbo wouldn't) and GOT IT pic.twitter.com/C6SuF358bY — Rosemary Donahue (@rosadona) July 17, 2019

Gwendoline Christie writing her own Emmy nomination pic.twitter.com/IAyr2Fohta — Claire (@tempHandle69) July 18, 2019

I'm sure the point has been made, of the few things about Thrones S8 I genuinely loved, Gwendoline Christie's performance was absolutely one of them. Kinda ridiculous that she had to submit herself for an Emmy, but DAMN happy to hear she did. — Jabari Ali Davis (@JabariDavisNBA) July 18, 2019

alfie allen and gwendoline christie having to submit themselves for emmy noms after being slept on by hbo for too long pic.twitter.com/cNehJRAizB — :･ﾟ✧ (@tali_fleur) July 16, 2019

so apparently HBO didn't submit both Alfie Allen and Gwendoline christie they had to self submit and they got a nomination!! pic.twitter.com/7IsuFBAi9l — Michael Manes (@KosmikMalex) July 16, 2019

Christi had her fans' backs with the perfect response.

Well, here's congratulating Emmy nominated actors who have proved that they don't need anybody's help to rule the world.