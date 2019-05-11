Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Little Daenerys Targaryen Trains Her Bird to Attack Anyone She Screams At

A pet bird attacking people the moment its owner, a small girl, lets out a shriek has left Twitter users amused.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Little Daenerys Targaryen Trains Her Bird to Attack Anyone She Screams At
Image credit: @Apex_sH | Twitter.
Loading...
A pet bird attacking people the moment its owner, a small girl, lets out a shriek has left Twitter users amused.

A video of the eerie incident has been viewed over 18 million times with nearly 5 lakh retweets and over one million likes after it was uploaded on the micro-blogging site on April 30 by a Twitter who goes by the name of ‘Lord Flocko’.

“My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at,” the user wrote.




He also sought the attention of ornithologists towards the freaky video.

“Any ornithologists looking at this, please DM me, I want a career,” he wrote.

In the four-second long video, the girl is seen standing on a bed while her bird is perched on the bed frame. She then turns towards the camera, lets out a shriek and the bird lunges at the person recording the video.




While the video has drawn a massive 11,000 comments so far, with users expressing their bewilderment over the girl’s “superpower”, one “paranormal investigator” felt there was more than what meets the eye in the video.

“Not an ornithologist but am a paranormal investigator. Don’t mean to alarm you but there is a white reflective material that floats down and appears to make contact with her, just before she screams. Could also be a speck of dust. Caught my eye first thing though,” the user wrote.

























Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones? Possibly.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram