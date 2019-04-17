SPONSORED BY
'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The show, which also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times, is also being used to take political jibes.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
The show, which also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times, is also being used to take political jibes.
The 2019 election season in India got a 'Game of Thrones' twist with the Election Commission, Press Information Bureau and Congress picking popular references from the fantasy series to connect with the people and express their views.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, picked three major elements of the show -- Tyrion Lannister, Hodor and Dragon -- to create a montage and urged people to vote.

It features an image of Tyrion with message "A very small man can cast a very large one", Kristian Nairn, the actor who plays the gentle giant Hodor, with "Not all heroes hold weapons... Some just vote" and a dragon soaring high with a message calling the Lok Sabha elections as the 'Festival of Democracy'.

With a storyline that paints a whimsical world of dragons and White Walkers on one hand, and stays close to reality by showing how relationships cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom, the show, with its story based on George R.R. Martin's novels, has become a global phenomenon. It started in 2011. Picking cues from the famous phrase of the show 'winter is coming', the Election Commission of India (EC) posted a poster with "?is Coming".





The show, which also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times, is also being used to take political jibes.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which began earlier this month, will run till May 19 -- the day will also mark the end of "Game of Thrones". The results will be announced on May 23.
