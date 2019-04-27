Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans

In a bid to see if fans of the final season would recognize her, Emilia Clarke dressed up in her co-actor, Kit Harrington's character costume of Jon Snow. Then she decided to walk around Times Square in New York and quiz them on their knowledge of the show.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 27, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
Image Credits: Emilia Clarke/Instagram.
Loading...
The final season of Game of Thrones is premiering and fans cannot wait to see who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne.

One of the contenders for the throne is Daenerys Targaryen, played by actress Emilia Clarke. While Daenerys on-screen is stoic, cold and 'Mother of Dragons', real life Emilia is a much more fun person.

In a bid to see if fans of the final season would recognize her, she dressed up in her co-actor, Kit Harrington's character costume of Jon Snow. Then, she decided to walk around Times Square in New York and quiz them on their knowledge of the show.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Clarke goes around to various people and asks them questions on Game of Thrones. Most of the people she encounters are clueless. She then goes on to say that she's 'King of the North,' and the unsuspecting people ask her, 'North of where?' to which she replies, 'North of the Wall.'

An unsuspecting lady answers, "I'm a walking dead fan," to which Clarke responds, "Christ, I'll tell you how it ends you could put it on the Internet?"

See her interaction with the unsuspecting New Yorkers here.


View this post on Instagram

Oh yeah, I am kit Harington without the (any) abs. Maybe I’ll wear this outfit when I host your Game of Thrones finale party! Maybe I’ll let you wear the beard!! That’s right—you and three friends could come hang with me in London, take lots of fun photos, ask me all your burning GoT questions (yes I kept the dragons, no kit didn’t keep his hair) and enjoy a private screening of the final episode. Just don’t ask me who’ll win the Iron Throne… you’ll have to find that out for yourself. WHICH YOU WILL IN LONDON BABY!!! Support my new charity SameYou and ENTER to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #winnerofadreamexperience #undercoverkhaleesi #nowjonsnowknowssomething #🎉 #🔥

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on






In the show, Emilia's character, Daenerys Targaryen is romantically involved with Jon Snow, and in the latest episode she finds out that he is the true male heir to the throne. Whether the King of the North or Daenerys Targaryen actually gets the throne will only be revealed in the upcoming episodes.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram