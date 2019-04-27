Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans

The final season of Game of Thrones is premiering and fans cannot wait to see who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne.One of the contenders for the throne is Daenerys Targaryen, played by actress Emilia Clarke. While Daenerys on-screen is stoic, cold and 'Mother of Dragons', real life Emilia is a much more fun person.In a bid to see if fans of the final season would recognize her, she dressed up in her co-actor, Kit Harrington's character costume of Jon Snow. Then, she decided to walk around Times Square in New York and quiz them on their knowledge of the show.In a video posted on her Instagram, Clarke goes around to various people and asks them questions on Game of Thrones. Most of the people she encounters are clueless. She then goes on to say that she's 'King of the North,' and the unsuspecting people ask her, 'North of where?' to which she replies, 'North of the Wall.'An unsuspecting lady answers, "I'm a walking dead fan," to which Clarke responds, "Christ, I'll tell you how it ends you could put it on the Internet?"See her interaction with the unsuspecting New Yorkers here.In the show, Emilia's character, Daenerys Targaryen is romantically involved with Jon Snow, and in the latest episode she finds out that he is the true male heir to the throne. Whether the King of the North or Daenerys Targaryen actually gets the throne will only be revealed in the upcoming episodes.