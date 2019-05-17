Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Internet Wants to Burn Down the Petition Calling for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Remake

Strangely, the petition to re-write Season 8 has acquired more signatures that petitions to ban plastic and stop terrorist violence on Facebook.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Internet Wants to Burn Down the Petition Calling for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Remake
Dracarys?
The eighth and final season of the intensely followed Game of Thrones has been a talking point ever since its release in april and not for the best of reasons. While anticipation and expectations were high from the finale season, many fans have found it far beneath its standard.

In fact, fan anger boiled over after Last Monday's episode 'The Bells' in which Daenerys Targaryen, the beloved 'Breaker of chains' and 'Mother of Dragons' went full-Mad Queen on King's Landing, burning all its inhabitants including innocent civilians to crisp. So unacceptable was the twist that furious watchers and followers started an actual petition, calling for this Season to be cancelled along with writers David Benioff and DB Weiss. The petitioners want the writers replaced with other, apparently better writers, who can re-write the season and do a better job with it.

The petition was launched on Change.org and within just days had over a lakh signatures. And now, turns out that traffic on the site was so heavy with an ever increasing number of signatures that the petition server has crashed. The petition had over 750,748 signatures an counting at the time of writing.

Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been hit with criticism that timelines have been compressed, key players have been acting out of character and the writing has a rushed feeling, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly come out of nowhere.

Do these petitioners think that HBO would really remake Season 8 of one of their most popular shows satisfy the temper tantrums of disgruntled fans? highly unlikely but why not? No harm in dreaming.

However, many on Twitter could not help but wonder about the entitlement of the viewers. Many had unkind reactions for the reactionaries.










































With the recent anti-abortion law being brought in place in Alabama, many in the US wondered why people did not have the same zeal and energy to fight for real matters like women's rights, racial dicrimination, gun laws and others issues. Strangely, the petition to re-write Season 8 has acquired more signatures that petitions to ban plastic and stop terrorist violence on Facebook.

I wish I were a resident of Kings Landing who was burnt by the Drogon's fiery breath along with the fictitious others. Because I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
