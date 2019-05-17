Internet Wants to Burn Down the Petition Calling for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Remake

Everything you need to know about Season 8 of #GameofThrones is summed up by the server crashing because people were signing up so fast for a petition to remake the season and leaving comments by the thousands on how much they hate Benioff and Weis. Pissed fans broke the internet pic.twitter.com/SKGToBaSiw — Wisdom's Golden Light (@WisdomGoldLight) May 15, 2019

Ok so someone somewhere just made abortion punishable and people are signing petitions to change the plot of game of thrones? Cool. — devesh dixit (@devesh415) May 17, 2019

To all my fellow #Got fans, if you are a true fan and pay attention to the story and all the insane work that’s gone into season 8, then you wouldn’t sign that petition. That is all. #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 #GoT8 pic.twitter.com/S14DNCP7UR — Dakota morgan (@dakotamorgan3) May 16, 2019

Me reacting to people who signed the #GameofThrones petition pic.twitter.com/TiDUVz5o9t — Adam Nicholas (@itsadamnicholas) May 17, 2019

Signing a petition to demand HBO remake Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” is not only juvenile and embarrassing, it will be about as effective as signing a petition to add five more days to June “cuz then summer will be longer!” — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 15, 2019

just spent the last 20 minutes scrolling through Twitter, and am now depressed that a fan petition to "redo" the Game of Thrones ending seems to be getting far more attention than the news from Alabama... — Julia Serano (@JuliaSerano) May 15, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 8 is a huge letdown.



Signing an online petition to have it changed is fucking stupid.



Both of these things can be true. — DAEMON (@DaemZero) May 16, 2019

there’s a wholeass petition going around to remake season 8 of game of thrones with 400,000+ signatures on it CAN YALL KEEP THE SAME ENERGY WHEN IT COMES TO VOTING, REACHING OUT TO YOUR REPRESENTATIVES, & WOMEN’S RIGHTS???? — thanos pls snap ur fingers (@saltysaad) May 16, 2019

If you sign a petition, HBO is definitely going to remake the last season of Game of thrones for you lol — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) May 16, 2019

People!! That's not how this works. You can't petition creators to do a do-over of something you don't like.



Not The Last Jedi.



Not Captain Marvel.



Not Game of Thrones.



Either like it or don't and move on with your life. It's all just pretend for cripes sake!! pic.twitter.com/eWD14gZYHK — Calvin "Marty" Klein (@EightyEight_MPH) May 16, 2019

"remaking season 8 of Game of Thrones with different writers" is actually very easy & you don't even need a petition to do it. it's called fanfic. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 16, 2019

I’m starting a petition to get Rafer Janders on that DC3 in The Wild Geese. I’ve never liked that ending. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/I6e0b4xyG1 — Tony Pollard (@ProfTonyPollard) May 16, 2019

There’ll be folk who can’t even build IKEA flatpack furniture signing this petition thinking they could do a better job at writing #GameOfThrones.



Shambles. Just imagine feeling so entitled… ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xZlBMRKLgq — Paul O'Shea (@pauloshea24) May 16, 2019

I know, let’s make a petition for a remake of game of thrones season 8, and not a petition for the horrid choices being made in Alabama and Georgia. Sounds like a reasonable thing to be focused on as a group of folks. #Priorities — LUKE JOHNSON (@jockojohnson) May 16, 2019

The eighth and final season of the intensely followed Game of Thrones has been a talking point ever since its release in april and not for the best of reasons. While anticipation and expectations were high from the finale season, many fans have found it far beneath its standard.In fact, fan anger boiled over after Last Monday's episode 'The Bells' in which Daenerys Targaryen, the beloved 'Breaker of chains' and 'Mother of Dragons' went full-Mad Queen on King's Landing, burning all its inhabitants including innocent civilians to crisp. So unacceptable was the twist that furious watchers and followers started an actual petition, calling for this Season to be cancelled along with writers David Benioff and DB Weiss. The petitioners want the writers replaced with other, apparently better writers, who can re-write the season and do a better job with it.The petition was launched on Change.org and within just days had over a lakh signatures. And now, turns out that traffic on the site was so heavy with an ever increasing number of signatures that the petition server has crashed. The petition had over 750,748 signatures an counting at the time of writing.Ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and into original scripts, it has been hit with criticism that timelines have been compressed, key players have been acting out of character and the writing has a rushed feeling, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly come out of nowhere.Do these petitioners think that HBO would really remake Season 8 of one of their most popular shows satisfy the temper tantrums of disgruntled fans? highly unlikely but why not? No harm in dreaming.However, many on Twitter could not help but wonder about the entitlement of the viewers. Many had unkind reactions for the reactionaries.With the recent anti-abortion law being brought in place in Alabama, many in the US wondered why people did not have the same zeal and energy to fight for real matters like women's rights, racial dicrimination, gun laws and others issues. Strangely, the petition to re-write Season 8 has acquired more signatures that petitions to ban plastic and stop terrorist violence on Facebook.I wish I were a resident of Kings Landing who was burnt by the Drogon's fiery breath along with the fictitious others. Because I don't want to live on this planet anymore.