'Game of Thrones' Spin-off 'House Of The Dragon' is Coming Soon and Fans Have Only One Request

Dragons are coming.

In news that will excite the Game of Thrones fandom and fantasy series lovers, House of the Dragon was announced on Friday by the official Twitter account of GOT.

While not much is known about the upcoming series, the show will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones and is set to take place centuries before the pre-Westeros world of the concluded GOT.

The series will be based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood and he will serve as the creator on the spin-off alongside Ryan Condal.

As the name and concept art suggest, House of the Dragon would dive deep in the ancestral history of House Targaryen, leading up to "Dance of the Dragons" — The Targaryen Civil War.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

It took no time for the fans of the show to come out and simply say: "don't screw it up!"

If you need a little refresher, ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and dived into original scripts, it was hit with criticism that timelines had been compressed, key players were acting out of character and the writing was rushed, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly came out of nowhere. Not only the season finale (read: season 8) was panned by critics and fans alike, it also brought down the collective ratings of the show-- the same show that had everyone hooked for years. In fact, several petitions to re-write the final season popped up on social media even while the show was still airing.

Could they wipe off the criticism of GOT and bring us something as compelling as the show was before Starbucks coffee cups made cameos? The announcement of House of the Dragon brought back the not-so-good memories of season 8.

As long as it's better than Season 8, I am all about it! 🔥 https://t.co/Uf9T10LYZd — SuperRed (@SuperRed) December 3, 2020

All im asking is pls be better than season 8 lol https://t.co/8BLiluxkTr — hafazul (@fazulhafazul) December 4, 2020

But are you going to give us a befitting GOT finale? https://t.co/kOof8m6uCY — Osaretin (@sass_xy) December 4, 2020

Yay another series we can love for 4 seasons until the money becomes more important and the story gets destroyed in the final two. Woohoo — Simon B (@SimonBelfield) December 3, 2020

The only reason most GOT Viewers hated the final season was that the show subverted your expectations, even though you’ve been cheering on every big twist for Over 8 yearsY’all wanted the war with the Night King to be the big finale, but the show was never about the Night King. — Unwanted Friend 😒🌚 (@holardamolar) December 3, 2020

But all hope wasn't lost. Many fans are still gunning for the show and expect to be entertained, something the fantasy series managed to do for years with its complex storylines, the ensemble cast, and lots and lots of killings.

damn people are so close minded 😂 y'all really forgot how GOOD game of thrones was just because you didn't like the last season lmfao. the show was in the top for a whole decade... you can't erase that just because it didn't end the way you wanted it to — soph (@foxelven) December 3, 2020

"You can't be that deluded to act like GOT was terrible just because of the final season and ending, the show was unmatched, dominant, on top for years, I'm sure this one is going to be a great watch but I'll wait till the end so as to binge it," wrote one Twitter user.