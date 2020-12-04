News18 Logo

    'Game of Thrones' Spin-off 'House Of The Dragon' is Coming Soon and Fans Have Only One Request

    Image tweeted by Game of Thrones official Twitter handle.

    'House of the Dragon', a prequel fantasy series to 'Game of Thrones' will begin its production in 2021.

    Buzz Staff

    Dragons are coming.

    In news that will excite the Game of Thrones fandom and fantasy series lovers, House of the Dragon was announced on Friday by the official Twitter account of GOT.

    While not much is known about the upcoming series, the show will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones and is set to take place centuries before the pre-Westeros world of the concluded GOT.

    The series will be based on George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood and he will serve as the creator on the spin-off alongside Ryan Condal.

    As the name and concept art suggest, House of the Dragon would dive deep in the ancestral history of House Targaryen, leading up to "Dance of the Dragons" — The Targaryen Civil War.

    It took no time for the fans of the show to come out and simply say: "don't screw it up!"

    If you need a little refresher, ever since the Game of Thrones TV show moved past George RR Martin’s published material and dived into original scripts, it was hit with criticism that timelines had been compressed, key players were acting out of character and the writing was rushed, leading to plot holes and decisions that seemingly came out of nowhere. Not only the season finale (read: season 8) was panned by critics and fans alike, it also brought down the collective ratings of the show-- the same show that had everyone hooked for years. In fact, several petitions to re-write the final season popped up on social media even while the show was still airing.

    Could they wipe off the criticism of GOT and bring us something as compelling as the show was before Starbucks coffee cups made cameos? The announcement of House of the Dragon brought back the not-so-good memories of season 8.

    But all hope wasn't lost. Many fans are still gunning for the show and expect to be entertained, something the fantasy series managed to do for years with its complex storylines, the ensemble cast, and lots and lots of killings.

    "You can't be that deluded to act like GOT was terrible just because of the final season and ending, the show was unmatched, dominant, on top for years, I'm sure this one is going to be a great watch but I'll wait till the end so as to binge it," wrote one Twitter user.

