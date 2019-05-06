English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coffee at Winterfell: 'Game of Thrones' Goofed Up, Left Starbucks Cup on Scene
In what could probably be an embarrassing gaffe from the near-perfection 'Game of Thrones' has always offered us, the medieval epic drama had a cameo no one had expected. A coffee cup.
Image by Hotstar.
Game of Thrones has earned the reputation across the globe for its larger than life production, visual effects, and our favourite characters giving it everything to make it a show that we all have loved so far. Remember Jon Snow in the Battle of the Bastards or the glorious frozen lake in the battle "beyond the wall" or just our queen Dany taking her dragons out for a ride?
Things were, however, to change when we dived into the fourth episode of the final season when Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, Hound, Tormund Giantsbane among others sat together and partied at Winterfell when the long, dark and dreadful night came to an end after Arya slayed the Night King.
One person in the room, though, was clearly not having the best time - Dany - who has been left conflicted after learning that she's the aunt of the love of her life, Jon Snow, who also happens to be Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to her beloved Iron Throne. It seems even the Mother of Dragons needed some extra help to deal with these complications. And what cold be a better substance to clear one's head than coffee?
While others in the celebration scene can be seen indulging in alcohol before marching to the final battle, we see Dany settling for some caffeine.
Not kidding.
In what could probably be an embarrassing gaffe from the near-perfection Game of Thrones has always offered us, the medieval epic drama had a cameo no one had expected.
A takeaway coffee cup (probably from Starbucks) resting next to Dany. Yep.
This was first brought to everyone's attention by a Twitter user @danystormborn.
And others followed suit.
The wild cup also made an appearance on Reddit.
Fans, couldn't help but 'espresso' their feeling at the faux pas.
"Imagine the barista calling out the name on that order.
“Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons your tall spiced chai latte is ready!”
But did it really happen or the Internet was just messing around with all of us?
A quick recap indeed shows a takeaway cup of sorts in the camera frame and appearing at 14:48.
You can double check it here.
-
