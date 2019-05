'Game of Thrones' Takes Away Starbucks Cup From Winterfell After 'Latte' Online Backlash

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

That Starbucks cup you saw resting besides Daenerys Targaryen in 'The Last of the Starks' episode of Game of Thrones? It's gone.Starbucks became the hot topic on Sunday and no, it wasn't because of a new product or anything they were offering.The coffee giant GoT a huge shoutout when a humble takeaway cup (probably a Starbucks cup) made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season and some eagle-eyed viewers spotted it.Needless to say, the show, popular for its extensive and elaborate production, came under heavy criticism and social media trolling.HBO, who has treated us with near-perfection that Game of Thrones has been over the years, admitted the embarrassing goof up in a tweet.But it didn't stop there. The Verge, in a tweet, later informed the GoT viewers that HBO digitally erased the cup from the episode - something not many had seen coming.Earlier, GoT's art director Hauke Richter had responded to Variety about the completely avoidable oopsie."Things can get forgotten on set. [The coffee cup gaffe] so blown out of proportion, it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far,” Hauke Richter said.In case you missed it, the coffee cup appeared in the fourth episode at the Winterfell celebrations following Arya Stark slaying the Night King.Jon Snow, Davos Seaworth, Brienne, Jamie, Tyrion, Sansa, Hound, Tormund Giantsbane among many others indulged in some alcohol when the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen was spotted for a second or two with a takeaway cup resting beside her.The Internet lost its collective calm and Starbucks became the top trend on Sunday, the same day the erroneous episode aired.Starbucks couldn't let the faux pas go away without taking a dig.