Game On: Leopard, Cat Come Face-to-Face After Falling into a Well in Maharashtra

It was a confrontation between two unequals as a leopard and cat came to face in Maharashtra’s Nashik. However, the courage shown by the little feline left the internet impressed and the clip featuring the confrontation inside a well has now gone viral. The clip which was shared on Twitter by New agency ANI shows the incident when the two cat family mammals came face-to-face after the leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. The situation was caught on camera and shared online on different platforms.

According to Nashik forest department officials, the animals were later rescued safely and released in their natural habitation. The clip starts with the leopard and the cat sitting face-to-face on a platform by the side of the well. The next visuals show the leopard coming towards the cat with an aggressive build-up. However, the little member of the cat family is not intimated by the leopard and holds her ground firmly as the two get involved in a confrontation.

Check out the video here

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Since being shared online on September 6, the clip so far has garnered over 1.19 lakh views along with nearly four thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, Twitterati lauded the courage shown by the cat while facing the leopard. A user wrote, “Whatever the fate of the cat, at least she stood up to the tiger and that’s what that matters." Some users also shared their concern for the cat’s safety and enquired if she was safe?

hey what happened to the cat???!!— smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) September 6, 2021

This cat is braver thn alot of humans 🙂— kat2020 (@kat20202020) September 6, 2021

Another user pointed that the leopard was not trying to attack or kill the cat. He suggested that if the leopard was trying to kill the cat, he could have done it in less than a minute.

The leopard didn't want to kill the cat or else it would have done that in a minute.— Nate (@naterosu) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some users also joked about the confrontation being a family fight.

Only a cat knows how to deal with a big cat 🐱 https://t.co/SLY9Vv3QzN— Pawan Dalal 🇮🇳 (@_pd5) September 6, 2021

Cat will be like :- shant raho hum ek hi family ke hai 😼😾🙀 https://t.co/6OcxBL4rSg— 🇮🇳 vyang ahe 🇮🇳 (@Vyang_ahe) September 6, 2021

