Game Time: Prince William and Duchess Kate Play Virtual Pictionary With Students from Pakistan

A recent Instagram post of the Royal family of the United Kingdom shows how the couple is not letting the pandemic come in the way of their social work. The post shows Kate Middleton and Prince William in a virtual meeting with a couple of students and teachers from Pakistan where they indulge for a game of Pictionary.

To mark the first anniversary of their visit to Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held the virtual meeting with the students of Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore last week.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account shared a snippet from the meeting where the royal couple could be seen playing a game of pictionary. The couple guessed what the students were drawing on the white board, from a birthday scene to a cricket match.

As the students drew, Prince William quipped how he was thankful that they did not have to draw, indicating his not-so-good drawing skills. Kate also asked the students if they are liking going back to school after a long lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The question was met with a cheerful affirmative answer by the children.

One of the students also asked if the couple liked to draw. To this, Prince William replied, “Yes, definitely we both like a little bit of drawing, Catherine is very good, I am really bad.”

The students who interacted with the royal couple were part of the group of students they met during their 2019 visit to the country.

The students were pretty curious to know why the Prince was not so good with drawing, to which his wife said that he does not practice enough and Prince William admitted that he was guilty of that. Kate and William also congratulated the teachers who are the “lifelines” of their families and helping students in such a difficult time.