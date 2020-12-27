Gamer Grandma to Pam Onnen: Five Record Breaking Feats of Eventful 2020

Guinness World Records began in 1955 as a book of records secured by people with unusual achievements and was later turned into an online database. 2020 is coming to an end. It has been a depressive year primarily because of the Coronavirus pandemic. People endured and went on with their lives. Some among them, with unique talents, even created world records, doing what they love. Mentioned below are five Guinness World Records holders from this year.

Hamako Mori

Famous as Gamer Grandma, the 90-year-old Japanese lady has been playing video games for the past four decades. She has a Youtube channel with 4,77,000 subscribers. She has been recognised as the oldest gaming Youtuber by Guinness World records in May, this year.

Nadub Gill

10-year-old Nadub Gill from Pakistan, who lives in Derby, England, made a Guinness world record in a Math contest in June, this year. He answered 196 multiplication and division questions in 60 seconds, on ‘Times Tables Rock Stars’ application, beating out seven hundred children.

Pam Onnen

A Minnesota native, Pam Onnen made her town of Hastings proud when she made a record for spelling 56 words backwards in just a minute. She was recognised by Guinness World records in July, this year. She also has the ability to speak backwards.

Siddhant Gumber

Siddhant Gumber a 12-year-old boy from India, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, secured a Guinness world record in November, this year. He identified 39 airlines from the tails of their aeroplanes in a minute’s time.

12-year-old Indian in Abu Dhabi achieves Guinness World Record for identifying most #aeroplane tails in a minuteSiddhant Gumber is also the youngest Indian to identify top 100 tallest buildings@guinessworldre1 #abudhabihttps://t.co/Ctox5JL3Lm — Gulf News Business (@GulfNewsBiz) December 24, 2020

James Hobson

Youtuber James Hobson, founder of Hacksmith Industries and fellow Youtuber Bogdan Malynovskyy made a Guinness world record with their prototype lightsaber, this December. The Star Wars-inspired invention uses liquid propane gas and oxygen to create a 4,000 degree Fahrenheit beam of light, which can cut through almost anything.

The above examples remind us of the fascinating talents that human beings have. These world records will hopefully inspire us to believe in our abilities and keep our optimism alive as we welcome 2021.