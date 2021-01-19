Games on Indian Culture: Toycathon 2021 Aims to Boost Mental and Physical Activity in Kids

Earlier in January, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani along with the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal kicked off the virtual Toycathon-2021 in Delhi. An initiative conceptualised by the government of India, Toycathon is open for registration for the kids, faculty and even the professional experts.

The motive behind the "toy hackathon" is to bring bright minds from different sections of India together to submit their innovative, creative ideas and prototypes and be rewarded for the same.

"Toycathon 2021 is an inter-ministerial initiative organized by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," the Toycathon website states.

"Toycathon 2021 is a unique opportunity for Students, Teachers, Start-ups and Toy experts/professionals in India to submit their innovative toys/games concepts and win large number of prizes worth Rs. 50 lakhs," the website further informs.

Special emphasis has been given upon Indian mythological figures, country's civilization, culture, history, country's heroes, promoting Vedic mathematics among others. Toycathon further focuses on instilling "positive behaviour" and sanskaar among children. The toys used are non-hazardous and easy on our environment and are friendly for the differently-abled kids.

While the online Toycathon includes mobile apps, electronics and board games, the physical event is open for innovative moving toys, modelling, puzzles, and crafting.

Here are some of the themes of Toycathon 2021:

> Fitness and sport

> Divyang

> Social and human values

> History, Indian culture, knowledge of India

> Creative and logical thinking

Once the proposals are registered online, the evaluation process shall begin from January 21 with the grand finale set to take place from 23 February to 25 February.

You can submit your ideas here.