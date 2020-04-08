'Gaming Disorder': This is How Avid Gamers will Look Like in Next 20 Years and It's Terrifying

Highlighting the health hazards of video game addiction which has been on the rise globally, a study has predicted how avid gamers would look in the next 20 years if they don’t change their lifestyle.

The research has been conducted by OnlineCasino.ca, a leading Canadian online casino website. The study introduces to the world, a visual representation of the future gamer of 2040, named Michael. He suffers from sleep deprivation, dehydration, lack of Vitamin, digital eye strain and ‘PlayStation thumb'.





“These are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity,” the research says.

An average gamer is said to spend six hours per week playing online video games, with many becoming addicts and spending long hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises video game addiction as an official psychological disorder and has termed it ‘gaming disorder’.

Gaming disorder is distinguished by impaired control over gaming, preference of gaming over other daily activities and escalation of gaming despite negative consequences.

“We conducted in-depth research into every physical impact on the body and health of a human being from spending too much time indoors and online,” the research said pointing to the various physical and mental ill effects of gaming disorder.

Michael’s physical appearance is terrifying as it symbolises the severe health complications which an avid gamer stands to develop because of gaming disorder.

Thick black rings under his eyes denote digital strain. This is also known as Computer Vision Syndrome or Digital Eye Strain, where the eyes seem dry.

Other noticeable changes are hair loss caused due to lack of Vitamin D, indent in the skull due to consistent pressure and hairy eyes due to poor air quality and lack of circulation. The fingers appear abnormal with blistered tips, onycholysis, Nintendo arthritis, trigger finger or Gamers Thumb as well as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.