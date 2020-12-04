Gandalf, Bilbo are Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Save House in Which JRR Tolkien Wrote LOTR

Author of classic Lord of The Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien's home in Oxford, England, will soon be up for sale. The British author who created the fantasy fiction world of Middle Earth and characters like Gandalf, elves, Bilbo Baggins.

Tolkien's house on Northmoor Road, where he wrote The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will soon hit the market. However, Tolkien's fans wish to preserve it for fellow fans. Hence, writers and the actors who brought Tolkien's worlds to life in the film franchise are crowdfunding to buy it.

Actors including Ian McKellen who played the role of Gandalf, and Martin Freeman who played Bilbo in "The Hobbit" films, have launched the "Project Northmoor" crowdfunding campaign to buy Tolkien's home and transform it into a literary centre in his honour.

The home where Tolkien lived from 1930 to 1947 will be the first centre dedicated to the fantasy author anywhere in the world, if the project is successful.

Project Northmoor has just three months to raise $6 million to achieve this literary feat. The project is led by author Julia Golding and compared their fundraising challenge to the perilous journey of two of Tolkien's best-loved characters, Frodo and Sam.

Golding said that even though it looks like mammoth task, fans of Tolkien need only to look at Frodo and Sam's journey from Rivendell to Mount Doom, which took that same amount of time, she said in a news release.

Over $5 million of the funds collected will go toward the purchase of the home, and the rest will be used to renovate it and create the nonprofit that will operate there. The home will also host literary programs for budding fantasy writers and Tolkien fans alike, according to the campaign.

Project Northmoor has urged Tolkien readers, who McKellen called the fellowship of funders -- to donate what they can to the cause. There are various levels of fundraising the group aims to reach, which includes one that would restore Tolkien's garden and another that would install a lair for the fearsome dragon Smaug.