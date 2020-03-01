'Gandhi Loved Both Hindus, Muslims': Twitter Wants Tharoor to Meet this English-Speaking Dadi

"I talk English, I walk English, I laugh English". While most Indians are familiar with the Bollywood dialogue brilliantly capturing the Indian comedy of errors when it comes to fluency in English, a new video on the internet is breaking all Desi stereotypes regarding spoken English. And the star of the video is an elderly woman who is slaying social media with her linguistic prowess in English.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the greatest man in the world," the video starts with the old lady, dressed in a white shirt and red saree, saying. She goes on to give a detailed description of MK Gandhi, completely in English.

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020





"He belonged to a very normal family," she said. "He was a very simple man and he ate simple food. He drank goat's milk".

Speaking further, the desi dadi said, "He was the father of the nation, he loved both Hindus and Muslims", adding that "he was a lover of non-violence".

The caption of the video read "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?". Many on the internet were impressed by the old woman's English skills and some even sought loquacious Congres MP Shashi Tharoor's attention in the matter.

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020

She is still in school. While only memory I have from school 😄 pic.twitter.com/VOHB2qdqF0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

Even 10/10 is less.. 👏 — Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) March 1, 2020

Far better that many of the teachers of our primary schools... undoubtedly 10...👍. — Prakash (@satya_twt) March 1, 2020

The video comes amid widespread strife in the national capital of Delhi after three days of rioting in several neighborhoods and is being hailed as a message of peace.