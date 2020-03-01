English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'Gandhi Loved Both Hindus, Muslims': Twitter Wants Tharoor to Meet this English-Speaking Dadi

This Dadi is kicking up a storm on Twitter with her fluent monologues in English | Image credit: Twitter

The caption of the video going viral on Twitter read 'How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
"I talk English, I walk English, I laugh English". While most Indians are familiar with the Bollywood dialogue brilliantly capturing the Indian comedy of errors when it comes to fluency in English, a new video on the internet is breaking all Desi stereotypes regarding spoken English. And the star of the video is an elderly woman who is slaying social media with her linguistic prowess in English.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the greatest man in the world," the video starts with the old lady, dressed in a white shirt and red saree, saying. She goes on to give a detailed description of MK Gandhi, completely in English.


"He belonged to a very normal family," she said. "He was a very simple man and he ate simple food. He drank goat's milk".

Speaking further, the desi dadi said, "He was the father of the nation, he loved both Hindus and Muslims", adding that "he was a lover of non-violence".

The caption of the video read "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?". Many on the internet were impressed by the old woman's English skills and some even sought loquacious Congres MP Shashi Tharoor's attention in the matter.

The video comes amid widespread strife in the national capital of Delhi after three days of rioting in several neighborhoods and is being hailed as a message of peace.

